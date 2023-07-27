Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 9.6% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global mycoplasma detection systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 600 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 560 Million in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 7.1%. From 2022 to 2032, mycoplasma detection systems sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

Market Players: –

Agilent Technologies

Abbott

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Lonza Group

PromoCell GmbH

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Mycoplasma Detection Systems Industry Survey

Mycoplasma detection systems by Product Type Mycoplasma detection systems Kits and Reagents Nucleic Acid Detection Kits PCR Assays Elimination Kits & Reagents Others Mycoplasma Detection Services Mycoplasma Detection Systems PCR Based Systems Luminescence Based Systems

Mycoplasma Detection Systems by Technique PCR Mycoplasma detection systems ELISA Mycoplasma detection systems Direct & Indirect Assay Mycoplasma detection systems Others

Mycoplasma Detection Systems by End User Mycoplasma Detection Systems in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Mycoplasma detection systems in Research Laboratories Mycoplasma detection systems in Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Mycoplasma detection systems in Academic Research Institutes

Mycoplasma Detection Systems by Region North America Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market Latin America Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market Europe Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market Asia Pacific Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market Middle East & Africa Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

