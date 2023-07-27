Self-Service Kiosks Market is Slated to Garner a Value of US$ 79.5 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The self-service kiosk market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 28 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 79.5 Bn. As of 2021, the market was valued at over US$ 26 Bn.

Demand has been rising for self-service kiosks at airports, self-service kiosks for hotels, interactive kiosks at hospitals, and across many sectors. The market is set to grow at an impressive 11% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032) due to increasing benefits of self-service kiosk

Key Takeaways:

APAC to hold majority of the market share, with China securing about 30% of the share in the region during the forecast period.

securing about 30% of the share in the region during the forecast period. U.S self-service kiosk market is the fastest-growing market in terms of volume and value. As per the estimation, the country can secure about 40% of the U.S landscape.

Based on product, the retail kiosks segment holds the majority of the market share, procuring about 55% of the global revenue.

Based on the payment method, the non-cash payment segment is to maintain its position. The projected growth rate is 12% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use service, the BFSI segment is likely to hold lucrative opportunities for expansion. The segment is likely to secure 30% of the revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the self-service kiosk market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In August 2021, NCR Corporation announced that $2.7-billion asset TruMark Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more seamless, consistent digital banking experience to its retail and business members. With NCR Digital Banking, TruMark Financial will be able to offer an intuitive experience for consumers and businesses alike.

In October 2021, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the acquisition of antuit.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

Aila Technologies, Inc.

REDYREF

Source Technologies.

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corporation

IER, Kiosk Information Systems

Advanced Kiosks

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of self-service kiosk technologies in hospitals, shopping malls, and airports is expected to benefit the market significantly during the forecast period.

Growing usage of Intelligent Personal Assistant & Knowledge Navigator applications like Siri and Cortana is likely to augment the self-service kiosks market.

The implementation of smart technologies such as; RFID, QR Codes, and smartphones transactions for convenience of payment is likely to drive the demand for self-service kiosks considerably.

Key Restraints:

Security concerns associated with self-service kiosks are likely to hamper market growth. Public kiosks are prone to hacking which acts as a major barrier to their adoption.

Key Market Segments in Self-Service Kiosk Industry Research:

Product

Food

Beverage

Retail

Parking

Electric Vehicle Charging

Patient Interactive

Information

Employment

Check-in

Automated Teller Machines

Payment Method

Cash Payment

Non-cash Payment

End User

for Banking & Financial Services

for Healthcare

for Retail

for Hospitality

for Transportation

