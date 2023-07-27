Lucintel Forecasts Utility Marker Market to Reach $485.3 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the utility marker market is projected to reach an estimated $485.3 million by 2028 from $345.6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by supporting government regulations for previous utility location and mapping to prevent damage to the utility lines or any dangerous situations in case of pipeline leakage and growing requirement for connectivity and ongoing developments, such as IoT, cloud services, 5G networks, and edge computing, across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in utility marker market by product type (ball markers, disk markers, tape markers, and others), configuration (passive and programmable), utility type (gas, power, telecommunications, and water & wastewater), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Ball marker market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the utility marker market is segmented into all markers, disk markers, tape markers, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ball marker market is expected to remain the largest segment because these markers possess self-levelling capabilities, which remains horizontal no matter where they are placed in the ground.

“Within the utility marker market, the telecommunication segment is expected to remain the largest utility type”

Based on utility type the telecommunication segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant utilization of these markers in telecom services to offer undisturbed 5G networks and high-speed internet.

“Asia pacific will dominate the utility marker market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to favorable financial support for telecom and power grid projects, increasing use of these markers in the construction of new infrastructure and upgradation of old infrastructure, and presence of high-quality urban infrastructure in Japan.

Major players of utility marker market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Tempo Communications, Komplex, Hexatronic, and Radiodetection are among the major utility providers.

