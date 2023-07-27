Lucintel Forecasts Tarpaulin Sheet Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the tarpaulin sheet market is projected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2028 from $8.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of these sheets in construction projects, like temporary roofs and walls, and for disaster assistance and growing demand for tarpaulin sheets in agriculture owing to its additional anti-static and anti-fungal capabilities.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in tarpaulin sheet market by product type (insulated tarps, hoarding tarps, truck tarps, UV protected tarps, sports tarps, mesh tarps, and others), application (agriculture, building & construction, automobiles, storage, warehousing & logistics, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“Insulated tarps market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the tarpaulin sheet market is segmented into insulated tarps, hoarding tarps, truck tarps, UV protected tarps, sports tarps, mesh tarps, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the insulated tarps market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the widespread application of these tarps to protect buildings from a variety of situations, like cold-weather areas with heavy snowfall and high temperature variations.

“Within the tarpaulin sheet market, the automobile segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automobile segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Zigbee in healthcare, insulated tarps product type to support remote monitoring facilities, and consumer comfort and convenience enhancement.

“Asia pacific will dominate the tarpaulin sheet market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing agricultural production and increasing construction activities in developing countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Major players of tarpaulin sheet market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. A & B Canvas Australia, Bag Poly International, C&H Tarps, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers, and Cunningham Covers are among the major tarpaulin sheet providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Aramid Paper Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical Label Market

Plastic Packaging Market

Food and Beverage Plastic Packaging Market

Greaseproof Paper Sheet Market

Paper Cup Market

Coated Paper Market

Flexographic Printing Plate Market

Coated Paper Market