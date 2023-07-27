Lucintel Forecasts Laminated Fabric Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the laminated fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2028 from $4.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of these materials to create outdoor equipment, such as tents, backpacks, and weatherproof clothing, and robust government regulations to promote laminated fabric-based safety gear for construction workers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in laminated fabric market by product type (single laminated fabrics and double laminated fabrics), raw material (fabrics, fiber, and yarns), distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online, and others), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) .

“Double laminated fabric market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the laminated fabric market is segmented into single laminated fabrics and double laminated fabrics. Lucintel forecasts that the double laminated fabric market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the substantial demand for these fabrics for protection of delicate areas, including face, neck, and eyes because double laminated fabrics have high resistance to water-based fluid and also can be easily cleaned with water.

“Within the laminated fabric market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of laminated fabrics in the production of curtains, upholstery, and bedding.

“Asia pacific will dominate the laminated fabric market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the widespread use of such products in both commercial and residential settings in the region.

Major players of laminated fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Robert Kaufman, Wiman Corporation, Rajdhani Laminates, Diatex, and MESA INDUSTRIES are among the major laminated fabric providers.

