Lucintel Forecasts HEPA Filter Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the HEPA filter market is projected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2028 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing public awareness on airborne diseases, widespread use of this filter in the production of sterile products, and increasing penetration of air purifiers in the commercial and industrial settings.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in HEPA filter market by product type (air purifiers, HVAC systems, cleanroom filter, automotive filter, and gas turbine filter), end use industry (household, commercial and industrial, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, commercial buildings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Cleanroom filter market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the HEPA filter market is segmented into air purifiers, HVAC systems, cleanroom filter, automotive filter, and gas turbine filter. Lucintel forecasts that the cleanroom filter market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of these filters in unidirectional cleanrooms to straighten airflow and remove even the smallest particles from the room’s air supply.

“Within the HEPA filter market, the commercial and industrial segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the commercial and industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive usage of these filters to remove infectious air released by hospital patients that may have a negative impact on indoor air quality.

“North America will dominate the HEPA filter market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the emergence of industry 4.0, growing integration of advanced technologies in manufacturing units, and presence of major production hub in the region.

Major players of HEPA filter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Parker-Hannifin, MANN+HUMEL, Koch Filter, L. Gore& Associates, and The Camfil Group are among the major HEPA filter providers.

