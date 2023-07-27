Lucintel Forecasts Brine Concentration Technology Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the brine concentration technology market is projected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2028 from $14.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing exploration activities and growing demand for freshwater along with rising concerns towards reduction of the environmental impact.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in brine concentration technology market by type (calcium chloride, sodium chloride, zinc calcium bromide, cesium formate, potassium chloride, and others), technology (high energy reverse osmosis (HERO), closed circuit desalination (CCD), vertical tube falling film (VTFF), mechanical vapor compression (MVC), and others), application (coal-to-chemicals, food & beverages, mineral & mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, steel & textile, power, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Vertical tube falling film (VTFF) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the brine concentration technology market is segmented into high energy reverse osmosis (HERO), closed circuit desalination (CCD), vertical tube falling film (VTFF), mechanical vapor compression (MVC), and others. Lucintel forecasts that the vertical tube falling film (VTFF) market is expected to remain the largest segment due to as it helps in achieving zero liquid discharge in industries while ensuring low power consumption.

“Within the brine concentration technology market, the mineral & mining segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the mineral & mining segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of brine concentration technology in extracting and processing variety of minerals and compounds.

“Asia pacific will dominate the brine concentration technology market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing population and urbanization along with growing demand for freshwater in the region.

Major players of brine concentration technology market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Veolia Water Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, H2O Innovations, Aquatech International LLC, Koch Separation Solutions, IDE Technologies, Saltworks Technologies, Samco Technologies, and Gradiant are among the major brine concentration technology providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Supercapacitor Market

Lithium-ion Battery Market

Canadian Residential Humidifier Market

Power Cable Market

Energy Cable Market

Graphene Battery Market

Spoolable Pipe Market

Thermoelectric Generator Market

FPC for Power Battery Market

Material Handling Equipment Market