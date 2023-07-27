Fresh Onions and Shallots Market is Set to Amass a Market Value of US$ 71.5 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The global fresh onions and shallots market is valued at US$ 42.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to exhibit expansion at 5.4% CAGR over the next ten years. As such, global demand for fresh onions and shallots is projected to accumulate an approximate revenue of US$ 71.5 billion by 2033-end.

Growing world population, increasing globalization, the rising popularity of different cuisines, changing consumer preferences, rising investments in research to explore different applications of onions, and high per capita disposable income are some factors that could potentially promulgate fresh onion and shallot sales throughout the forecast period.

Revenue through culinary application of fresh onions and shallots is expected to stand at US$ 21 Billion, through the assessment period making for the largest segment. In cuisines across the globe, onions and shallots are being increasingly used owing to its versatile nature resulting in attractive flavor notes. However, soups, sauces, and dressings application of fresh onions and shallot is projected to be the most promising and fastest growing segment, at 9.2 percent CAGR. Growth of this segment is mostly attributable to the demand for low-calorie foods by health-conscious population. In terms of product form, whole fresh onions and shallots are expected to remain the most preferred, accounting for approximately 58 percent market share, over the forecast period.

Favorable government incentive schemes and relatively good domestic production is likely to turn the global pricing of fresh onions and shallots fairly competitive in the international markets, with a potential increase in export shipments. Key stakeholders in the fresh onions and shallots market value chain are anticipated to improve their agricultural productivity (keeping up with seed and technique advancements) and strengthen their supply chain. Escalating trade tensions will remain a key concern, affecting the overall import and export scenario of fresh onions and shallots, predicts Fact.MR.

Competitive landscape:

Top fresh onion and shallot suppliers are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to expand their business scope and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In January 2023, Fresh Express Incorporated, a subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, announced that it entered into an agreement to purchase Dole’s Fresh Vegetables Division for a sum of around US$ 293 million in cash.

Key Segments of Fresh Onions and Shallots Industry Research:

· By Product Type :

Yellow Onions

Red Onions

White Onions

Spring Onions

Sweet Onions

Shallots

Other Product Types

· By Form :

Whole

Slices

Rings

Chopped

Minced

Other Forms

· By Application :

Culinary

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Snacks & Convenience Foods

Bakery Products

Fast Food Restaurant Chains

Meat & Poultry Products

Other Applications

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

