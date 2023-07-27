Automotive Switches Market Sale Is Set To Surge US$ 34.22 billion by 2033

Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive data, projects that the market for automotive switches will grow from US$ 17.73 billion in 2023 to US$ 34.22 billion in 2033. By 2033, the global market for automotive switches is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The term “automotive switch” refers to an electronic device or component that is used in automobiles to control a variety of systems and operations. It is a physical interface that gives the driver or other passengers the ability to activate or deactivate specific automobile features. Depending on how they are constructed and operate, electromechanical or electronic switches can be utilised in automobiles.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Tokai Rika Co. Ltd,
  • LS Automotive Technologies
  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TE Connectivity
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Omron Corporation
  • Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Toyodenso Co. Ltd.
  • Industrial Engineering Syndicate (INENSY)
  • Aptiv Plc

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

  • The automotive industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, and switches are no exception. The introduction of advanced features such as touch-sensitive switches, electronic control switches, and customizable switches with integrated functionalities is driving the demand for automotive switches.
  • The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles in North America is fueling the demand for automotive switches. These vehicles require specialized switches for functions such as battery management, power distribution, and electric drivetrain control.
  • Stringent safety regulations imposed by government bodies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States and Transport Canada, are pushing automotive manufacturers to incorporate advanced safety features into their vehicles. This includes the use of switches for functions like airbag deployment, traction control, and electronic stability control.
  • Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking enhanced convenience and comfort features in their vehicles. This has led to the incorporation of switches for functions like power windows, power mirrors, seat adjustment, climate control, and infotainment systems.
    • The market for automotive switches in the US is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and expected to witness a valuation of US $ 6.60 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Key Strategies of market Players

  • Manufacturers can scale by expanding their product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of automotive switches. This includes developing switches for various vehicle types, functionalities, and applications. Diversification enables companies to cater to a wider customer base and capture opportunities across different segments of the automotive industry.
    • For instance, Semetech Corporation had recently introduced FemtoSwitch Load switches specifically designed for the automotive sector. Moreover, these switches are well suited for persevering battery life in specific automotive switches such as smart keys.
  • Continuous technological innovation is crucial for scaling in the automotive switches market. Manufacturers should invest in research and development (R&D) to develop advanced switch technologies that offer enhanced features, improved performance, and increased reliability. Innovations such as touch-sensitive switches, haptic feedback, and integrated functionalities can provide a competitive edge.

Industry Research

  • By Vehicle:
    • Passenger Cars
    • Light Commercial Vehicles
    • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
    • Tractors
    • Forklifts
    • Two Wheelers
    • Electric Vehicles
  • By Switch:
    • Automotive Interior Control Switches
      • AC Switch Assembly
      • Light Modules/Switches
      • Multifunctional Switches
      • Overhead Console Switches
      • Multimedia Switch Assemblies
      • Steering Switch Assemblies
      • Seat Control Switches
      • Seat Heater Switches
    • Automotive Access Management Switches
      • Power Window Switch Assemblies
      • Side Window Switches
      • Door Light Switches
      • Ignition Switches
      • Powerlift Gate Switches
      • Sun Roof Switches
      • Back Carrier Switches
    • Automotive Powertrains
      • Reverse Light Switches
      • Brake Light Switches
      • Automatic Gear Control Switches
      • Automatic Reverse Parking Brake Switches
      • Hand Brake Switches
      • Fork Lifting Switch Modules
  • By Sales Channel:
    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

