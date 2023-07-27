Concrete Grinder Rental Market Size to Hit US$ 147.1 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Study

The Concrete Grinder Rental Market is predicted to increase at a 3.6% CAGR from US$ 103.3 million in 2023 to US$ 147.1 million in 2033, representing a US$ 47.4 million absolute potential.

Concrete grinders are essential tools in many fields, including building, remodelling, and infrastructure development. Concrete surfaces can be repaired, levelled, and smoothed with concrete grinders to remove coatings and flaws. They improve the adhesion of future materials, such as coatings, paints, or sealants, by prepping the concrete. Customers who use concrete grinder rental services get specialised equipment without having to buy it, making it an accessible and practical option.

Key Companies Profiled

  • A Tool Shed
  • BlueLine Rental
  • Diamond Rental
  • Herc Rentals
  • Sunbelt Rentals
  • United Rentals

Market Growth Stratagems

Maintaining a fleet of well-maintained, reliable, and high-quality concrete grinders is crucial for rental service providers. Rental service providers regularly service and update their equipment to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

Providing exceptional customer service is a key differentiator in the rental industry. Service providers focus on responsiveness, prompt delivery and pick-up, and thorough equipment explanations.

Further, maintaining a strong online presence through a user-friendly website and online booking platform is essential. Rental service providers allow customers to conveniently browse equipment options, check availability, and book rentals online. Some service providers also offer online payment options and provide detailed information about equipment specifications, usage instructions, and safety guidelines.

Rental service providers offer a wide selection of concrete grinders to meet different project requirements in an effort to draw consumers. Market participants make sure that their inventory includes grinders of all sorts and sizes that may be used for both small- and large-scale operations. In order to draw customers, rental service companies also work to offer competitive prices. Service companies gain an advantage over rivals by providing flexible renting options, discounts, and bundles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The US market for concrete grinder rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period
  • In 2018, the concrete grinder rental market had a valuation of US$ 86.2 million
  • Historic growth of the German concrete grinder rental market was 2.7% between 2018 to 2022
  • By end use, the commercial is estimated to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023
  • Walk behind type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 23.8 million

“Versatility of Concrete Grinders, it is a Comprehensive Solution for Surface Treatment Driving the Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Concrete Mixer Rental Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Sales Forecast Report by Fact.MR

Industry Research

  • By Type:
    • Hand Held
    • Walk Behind
    • Ride-on
  • By Operation:
    • Edging
    • Angle
    • Planetary
  • By Material:
    • Diamond
    • Metal Bond
    • Hybrid
  • By End Use:
    • Industrial
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

