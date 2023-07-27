Automotive Wrap Films Market is Expected to Document a CAGR Worth 22.5% by 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, the global automobile wrap films market is valued at US$ 7.11 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 54.10 billion by 2033.

The industry is expanding significantly as a result of the rising commercial use of fleet advertising and the popularity of vehicle personalization. These films offer a more affordable option to conventional paint jobs and give you the freedom to change the way the car looks without permanently changing the original paint.

Market Developments

Hexis S.A.S. purchased Stickittome Australia Pty Ltd., one of its distribution partners in March 2023. The company aims to improve its market position and grow its clientele in the Australian market as a result of this acquisition.

In March 2021, Avery Dennison Corporation unveiled an exciting update with the launch of its enhanced Supreme Wrapping Film for vehicles. This upgraded film comes with an expanded color range, featuring twelve new captivating colors that are part of its Sleek Satin and Rugged Range collections. With this new offering, vehicle owners now have even more options to personalize and transform the appearance of their vehicles.

During the Berlin FESPA Global Print Expo in July 2022, ORAFOL made an exciting announcement by showcasing their latest range of PVC-free films and laminates. These new products were developed as alternatives to the standard range, offering innovative and emerging solutions for the advertising and automotive industries.

Global demand for automotive wrap films is forecasted to increase at a robust CAGR of 22.5% over the next 10 years.

Automotive cast films are highly sought after because of their remarkable conformability, toughness, and UV radiation resistance, making them a preferred choice for long-term outdoor applications.

Developed economies such as the United States and Germany, are witnessing high adoption due to the growing spending power of the majority of individuals and strong automotive customization culture.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, is emerging as a lucrative market for automotive wrap film manufacturers due to the growing automotive industry and rising mobile advertising campaigns.

“Growing consumer demand for unique and personalized vehicle designs is driving the sales of automotive wrap films”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research

By Product Type: Cast Films Calendered Films

By Application: Light Duty Vehicles Medium Duty Vehicles Heavy Duty Vehicles

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key highlights of this report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

