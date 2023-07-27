Chlorosulphonic Acid Market to Reach US$ 3.11 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-27 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent analysis from Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, projects that the chlorosulphonic acid market will reach US$ 3.11 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Powerful acids like chlorosulphonic acid can dissolve a variety of substances. It is mostly used to create sulphates, sulfonates, and sulfonyl chlorides from organic molecules such hydrocarbons, alcohols, phenols, and amines. The esterification of aliphatic alcohols, the alkylation of alkenes, the synthesis of alkyl halides from alkene halides, and the production of isoalkanes with tertiary hydrogen all need the use of chlorosulphonic acid, a potent oxidising and dehydrating agent.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8679?AS

Key Companies Profiled

DuPont

Shandong Huayang Science & Technology

Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical

Chongqing Changshou Chemical

Wuxi Yangheng

Two Lions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals

Zhejiang Jihua Group

Wujiang Bolin Industry

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Market Competition

Chemical and materials firms are confronted with several issues, including stringent laws and regulations, supply chain disruptions, and raw material price volatility. As a result, some of the leading players are implementing new technologies to expand their product portfolio. Digital technologies now play a vital role in this sector since they improve plant efficiency, operations, and productivity.

The competitive landscape for the chlorosulphonic acid market is influenced by several factors, including the presence of key suppliers, market share distribution, product offerings, and strategies employed by companies operating in the industry.

The market share distribution among the key players can vary based on factors such as production capacity, geographical presence, and customer base. Larger companies often have a significant market share due to their extensive resources and global reach.

Chlorosulphonic acid is primarily produced and offered as a bulk chemical. However, companies may differentiate themselves by providing variations such as different grades of purity or customized formulations to cater to specific customer requirements.

Rama Phosphate Ltd. announced, in January 2021, the establishment of a production unit at its existing Udaipur, India, facility to produce linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for chlorosulphonic acid is valued at US$ 1.82 billion in 2023.

Sales of chlorosulphonic acid are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is expected to reach US$ 3.11 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for chlorosulphonic acid in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 243.20 million by the end of 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6.8%.

“Increasing use of chlorosulphonates as intermediates in the production of dyes and pigments, as well as drugs, is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research

By Type : Monochlorosulphonic Acid Dichlorosulphonic Acid

By Grade : Pharmaceutical Grade Industrial Grade

By Application : Drugs Chemical Production

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



How can Fact.MR Make Difference?

In-depth understanding of key industry trends shaping the present growth dynamics

Offers value chain analysis and price trend analysis of various offering of competitors

Offers data-drive decision to help companies decide strategies that need recalibration

Offers insights into areas in research and development that should attract

Identifies data outliers before your competitors

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8679?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com