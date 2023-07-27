Packaged Muesli Products Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 29.5 Billion From 2023 To 2033

The global packaged muesli products market is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR. As a result, global sales of packaged muesli are expected to reach US$ 29.5 billion by 2033, up from US$ 18.3 billion in 2023.

Muesli is a ready-to-eat cereal that has been pre-mixed. Muesli has a variety of components, including dried fruits and nuts, super seeds, and oats. It is available in a variety of flavors, including Swiss style muesli, chocolate-flavored muesli, strawberry-flavored muesli, sugar-free muesli, muesli cornflakes with honey and nuts, honey and raisins, muesli with almonds, muesli nuts and fruits, and so on.

Why are packaged muesli product sales increasing?

“Increased Demand from Middle-Class Consumers – A Hidden Benefit”

Currently, there is a noteworthy increase in the population of middle-class people in growing economies worldwide. These people are expected to drive muesli demand. Furthermore, there has been a noteworthy shift in people’s food patterns and shopping habits in rising nations.

People’s lifestyles in emerging nations are changing dramatically as a result of increased urbanization. Along with this, the increased demand for on-the-go meal options is expected to have an impact on overall sales of packaged muesli.

Competitive Landscape:

Seven Sundays is a prominent enterprise that produces muesli cereals in the U.S. The company is taking initiatives to expand its keto-friendly and paleo-friendly muesli line while introducing two new mixes of superfoods. Rise & Shine is one such successful launch from the year 2019 that is a gluten-free muesli blend.

Key Players:

Associated British Foods PLC

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Dorset Cereals

Regional Analysis:

Due to increased consumption of gluten-free products due to health concerns, the market in Germany is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033. Furthermore, people’s hectic lifestyles encourage them to consume food products that require less preparation time.

In the year 2021, the market in the United States was valued at more than US$ 4.3 billion. Because of the existence of some important producers, the United States leads the regional market. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, heart attacks, and diabetes is expected to boost sales of nutritious snacks such as muesli.

Muesli product sales in Japan are expected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR until 2033, owing to the growing popularity of Western breakfast habits among individuals. Furthermore, in recent years, consumers have preferred lighter meals, which has boosted the sales of muesli goods.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type: Cereals Bars Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Convenience Stores E-commerce Others



