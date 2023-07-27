Nanophotonics Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 200 Billion In 2033

The global nanophotonics market is valued at $25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $200 billion by 2033, growing at a phenomenal CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Photon interactions with nanostructures are studied in nanophotonics, a part of nanophysics. Metallic materials capable of concentrating and conveying light via surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs), such as plasmonics, quantum dots, nanotubes, photonic crystals, and nanoribbons, are commonly used. Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), photovoltaic (PV) cells, near-field optics, and optical components are all made with these elements.

The world has seen significant progress in the telecommunications business during the previous decade. Telecommunication infrastructure advancements and advances have enabled connectivity to the world’s most remote regions. The average global internet traffic in 2010 was 240 exabytes. Over a decade later, in 2020, global internet traffic topped 2810 exabytes.

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2021, Hamamatsu Photonics developed the ‘MiNYTM PL micro-LED PL’ inspection system. At 100% speed, this inspection gadget can inspect micro-LEDs for next-generation displays. The newly developed display is used to detect irregularities in their appearance, wavelength, and light emission strength. The MiNYTM PL micro-LED PL inspection technology is utilized to quickly make fail/pass decisions. This new feature enhances the effectiveness of micro-LED R&D while also enhancing product efficiency for display applications.

Key Players:

BuckyUSA

Nanocyl SA

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Catalytic Materials LLC

Cree, Inc

nanoPHAB B.V

IBM Corporation

Carbon Solutions, Inc

LG Display Co., Ltd

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market. In 2022, the region held 47% of the global market. Asia Pacific has already established itself as a manufacturing powerhouse for electronic and semiconductor devices. Furthermore, as a result of considerable improvements in the consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive industries, the regional industry is rapidly developing.

The market in Japan and South Korea is expanding rapidly as a result of these countries’ strong emphasis on R&D.

The North American market is witnessing rapid growth. Because of increased investment in end-use industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, and solar power conversion systems, the United States is fueling regional market growth. The expanding trend of smart homes and smart offices raises demand for consumer gadgets such as smart TVs, smart air conditioners, smart refrigerators, and more as technology advances. Furthermore, an increase in consumer electronics users’ disposable money, as well as their shifting tastes toward smart homes and smart working environments, is propelling market growth in the United States.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : LEDs OLEDs Near Field Optics Photovoltaic Cells Optical Amplifiers Optical Switches Other Products

By Material : Plasmonics Photonic Crystals Nanotubes Nanoribbons Quantum Dots Others

By Application : Consumer Electronics Material Science Nonvisible Wavelength Instruments Nonvisual Applications Indicators Other Applications



