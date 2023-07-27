Body Area Network Market Is Expected To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 22.3% Reaching Value Of US$ 229.8 Billion

Body Area Network

The global body area network market is expected to develop at a healthy 22.3% CAGR. It is expected to be worth approximately US$ 229.8 billion by 2032, up from US$ 24.6 billion in 2021.

With advancements in physiological sensors and wireless communication technology, a new generation of wireless body sensors that can be connected to human bodies has entered the market.

These gadgets aid in the constant monitoring of patients’ vital indicators, notably those suffering from asthma, diabetes, or even heart attacks. Such broad applicability has resulted in a sizable market for body area network devices in the healthcare sector.

The growing trend in global chronic disease instances is expected to be the primary reason for the body area network market’s spectacular rise during the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape:

The entry of all major hardware manufacturing companies into the global body area network industry has increased competition. Some of the largest service-based organizations have also entered the market with more smart wireless body network devices, escalating the competitive landscape for industry participants.

Private players’ investment in R&D for integrating new end technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and more body parameter recognition features is the primary approach used by leading players to remain competitive in the industry. This scenario will result in the development of more powerful wireless body sensors, which are predicted to enhance the global market volume.

Key Players:

  • Fujitsu Linited
  • Intel Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Ericsson AB
  • IBM Corporation
  • Telefonica SA
  • Jawbone Inc.
  • Bluetooth SIG
  • General Electric Company (GE)
  • ST Microelectronics

Regional Analysis:

 North America has the largest use of all types of smart products, making it the top market for wireless body area network technologies. It has remained the most appealing region for producers of body area network devices due to increased living standards and general awareness of physical health.

The United States, in particular, is the most profitable location for the sale of wireless network equipment, which is expected to grow to a $88 billion market by the conclusion of this prediction period.

Deteriorating lifestyles and an increasing proportion of the population falling into the old age category are expected to drive up demand for WBAN accessories in this region in the future years.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Technology :
    • Bluetooth
    • Wi-Fi
    • Zigbee
    • Others
  • By Devices :
    • Wearable Devices
    • Implant Devices
  • By End Use Industry :
    • Healthcare
    • Sports
    • Others

