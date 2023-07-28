Apparel Accessories Market IS SLATED TO REACH A VALUATION OF Us$ 24 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global appeal accessories market is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.6 Bn in 2021 and expand at a CAGR close to 6% over the next ten years. According to Fact.MR, East Asia dominates the global apparel accessories market and is foreseen to maintain its dominance in terms of market share over the forecast period. This regional market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% through 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Apparel Accessories market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Apparel Accessories market.

Key findings of the Apparel Accessories market study:

Regional breakdown of the Apparel Accessories market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Apparel Accessories vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Apparel Accessories market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Apparel Accessories market.

Key Companies Profiled

The Gap Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

NIKE Inc.

PVH Corp.

Hugo Boss AG

Adidas AG

Burberry Group plc

Competitive Landscape

The majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

In Aug 2021, Gap Inc. acquired Drapr , an eCommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their style and body type while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns.

acquired , an eCommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their style and body type while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns. In Sept 2021, Industria de Diseño Textil SA -owned fashion accessories company Uterqüe unveiled an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s portal Tmall, marking the brand’s foray into China.

-owned fashion accessories company Uterqüe unveiled an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s portal Tmall, marking the brand’s foray into China. In Dec 2021, NIKE, Inc., announced the acquisition of RTFKT, a leading brand that leverages cutting-edge innovation to deliver next-generation collectibles that merge culture and gaming.

Key Segments in Apparel Accessories Industry Research

By Product : Belts Handbags Scarves Eyewear Jewelry Neckties Gloves Handkerchiefs Hat Apparel Others

By Demographic : Men Women Children

By Price : Economical Mid-range Premium Super-premium

By Sales Channel : Modern Trade Franchise Outlets Specialty Stores Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa Latin America



