Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry Sales Channel Analysis and End-Use Outlook

Grand View Research’s car wash & detailing services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Car Wash Services Market Report Highlights

The global Car Wash Services Market size was valued at USD 30.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Professional vehicle washing services are good for the environment as they use two-thirds less water than home car washes

The roll-over/in-bay segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Less operating costs, less installation area, and low water use are a few of the primary drivers boosting the operator demand for in-bay car washes

The cashless payment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is estimated to ascend with a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The market growth is fueled by technological advancements in the banking industry, as well as a rise in the number of car wash providers that accept cashless payments

North America had the largest market share in 2021. The changing business dynamics in the region, as well as a huge number of strategic alliances between industry competitors, are driving the regional market

For example, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) purchased Village Express Car Wash in October 2020. Through this acquisition, ICWG positioned itself for additional growth in the region

Car Detailing Services Market Report Highlights

The global Car Detailing Services Market size was valued at USD 37.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the key factors propelling the market is the rising consumer interest in automotive maintenance. In addition, industry participants are concentrating more on e-tailing as a result of the convenience and flexibility of online purchasing, which is expanding in popularity

The interior car detailing segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Interior detailing is a much more time-consuming and intricate process. It takes a lot more time and effort to clean, vacuum, polish the dashboard, and perform other interior finishing jobs. Due to the tremendous attention placed on each detail, the interior detailing process takes substantially longer and is highly valued

The on-demand segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. On-demand detailing is the practice of performing professional car detailing services wherever a client is available. To effectively remove all impurities from a vehicle’s interior and exterior right in a customer’s backyard, firms that provide mobile car detailing services travel to people’s homes and company premises to perform car detailing

Competitive Landscape

Service providers in the market are proactively undertaking significant initiatives to enhance customer service and satisfaction. Numerous small- and medium-sized car wash and detailing service operators are concentrating on launching new products, expanding service offerings, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to effectively compete on a global scale.

