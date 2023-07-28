Rockville, United States, 2023-July-27 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, the CO2 dosing system market has shown promise for significant expansion. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. According to forecasts, the market for CO2 dosing devices would increase from US$1.38 billion in 2023 to US$2.3 billion in 2033.

The market is expanding at an accelerated rate due to rising consumer awareness of food safety and quality as well as increased global demand for fresh fruits and vegetables. Dosing systems are being used more frequently in floriculture applications, which is accelerating market expansion even further.

Key Pioneers

Blueprint Controllers

Johnson Gas Appliance

Titan Controls

Blueprint Controllers

GGS Structures

HORCONEX

Titan Controls

Van Dijk Heating

Key Highlights

The greenhouse segment of the application category to lead the market from 2023 to 2033.

In terms of revenue share, North America dominated the global CO2 dosing system market in 2023.

Recent Advancements

Blueprint Software Systems Provides a Solution to RPA Buyer’s Remorse

Blueprint Software Systems announced a new re-platforming solution to alleviate buyer’s remorse for RPA platforms. It allows organizations to redeploy and improve current automation from a legacy RPA platform to a new RPA platform without manual recoding.

Blueprint Software Systems and Avanade get into a Collaboration

Blueprint Software Systems and Avanade, the premier digital innovator in the Microsoft ecosystem, established a strategic worldwide alliance. It may enable organizations to move to Microsoft Power Automate from alternative platforms. Such as Automation Anywhere at a fraction of the time and cost of manual conversion.

Key Segments Covered

By Type : Natural Gas CO2 Generators Propane CO2 Generators Multi-Fuel Infrared CO2 Generators

By Application : Greenhouses Enclosed Area Commercial Growers



Regional Analysis



In terms of revenue share, North America may continue to dominate the global CO2 dosing system industry in 2023. The region is predicted to grow at a sluggish pace over the projection period. Owing to rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as other commodities like tobacco and lucerne. Furthermore, increased crop protection product awareness is expected to accelerate regional growth throughout the projection period.

Due to rising demand from nations such as China and India, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience a swift growth rate in the global CO2-dosing device market. By 2033, the region is predicted to account for a sizable share of the global CO2 dosing system business. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to increased investments by key CO2 dosing system manufacturers in the region.

