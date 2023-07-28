Automotive Adhesive Market Sales are Predicted to Rise at a Steady 6% CAGR through 2033

The global automotive adhesives market is estimated at US$ 4.95 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to amass a revenue of US$ 8.9 billion by 2033-end. Global demand for automotive adhesives is forecasted to rise at a healthy 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The automotive adhesives market is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade. This growth will be driven by the increasing demand for light weighting and improving fuel efficiency in vehicles. Adhesive technologies are becoming a widely adopted alternative to bolting, welding, and riveting. Automakers are increasingly deploying adhesives in vehicle bodies, interiors, powertrains, and other components.

Global Key Players:

  • · Dow Corning
  • · 3M
  • · H.B Fuller
  • · Sika AG
  • · BASF
  • · Henkel
  • · ITW Polymers Adhesives North America
  • · Avery Dennison Corporation
  • · Redemption Incorporated
  • · Seymour of Sycamore
  • · Franklin International
  • · Wacker Chemie AG
  • · Davik Ltd

Competitive Landscape

Leading automotive adhesive manufacturers are focusing on incorporating sustainable practices in their business models to achieve their net zero carbon goals and improve their brand image across the world.

  • In September 2022, PPG, a leading supplier of coatings, paints, and specialty materials, revealed that it had signed a 12-year agreement with Constellation Energy to power PPG’s automotive adhesive and sealants manufacturing facility in Michigan with renewable and clean energy. The operations for this are expected to start at the beginning of 2024.

 Industry Research

  • By Technology :
    • Solvent-borne
    • Water-borne
    • Hot Melt
    • Reactive
    • Others
  • By Vehicle :
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
    • Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
  • By Adhesive Type :
    • Structural
    • Tapes & Films
    • Threadlocks & Retainers
    • Liquid Gaskets
  • By Application :
    • BIW
    • Glazing
    • Powertrains
    • Paint Shops
    • Upholstery
  • By Sales Channel :
    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Adhesives Market Report:

  • What will be the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of Automotive Adhesives Market during the forecast period?
  • During the forecast period, which segment will lead the Automotive Adhesives Market?
  • Which region will hold the highest market share in the Automotive Adhesives Market?
  • What are the current and emerging trends in the Automotive Adhesives Market?
  • What are the major challenge and risks faced by the Automotive Adhesives Market?
  • Who are the major players in Automotive Adhesives Market?
  • What strategic initiatives are taken by the key players in Automotive Adhesives Market to gain competitive edge?

