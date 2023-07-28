Cryogenic Equipment Market is Speculated To Rise Noteworthy 6.9% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-28— /EPR Network/ —

The cryogenic grinders market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for efficient and precise grinding processes across various industries. Cryogenic grinding involves the use of liquid nitrogen to cool materials to extremely low temperatures, which helps in reducing the temperature-sensitive nature of many materials and facilitates fine grinding. This technology finds extensive applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and plastics industries, among others.

One of the key drivers behind the increasing adoption of cryogenic grinders is the growing need for high-quality products with enhanced properties. Cryogenic grinding ensures minimal loss of volatile components, such as flavors and aromas, in food processing, thereby preserving the product’s quality and taste. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical industry, cryogenic grinding helps in achieving uniform particle size reduction, which improves drug formulation and bioavailability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cryogenic grinders market amounted to US$ 1.5 billion in 2023.

The market for cryogenic grinders is set to touch US$ 4 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for cryogenic grinders is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the global cryogenic grinders market.

Why is Use of Cryogenic Grinders Increasing in the United States?

The use of cryogenic grinders is increasing in the United States for several reasons. Firstly, there is a growing demand for cryogenic grinding technology in the food processing industry. The United States has a significant food processing sector, and manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of cryogenic grinding in preserving the quality and integrity of food products. Cryogenic grinding helps maintain the natural flavors, colors, and nutritional properties of the food by minimizing the loss of volatile components during the grinding process. This is particularly important in industries such as spices, herbs, and coffee, where maintaining the sensory attributes of the products is crucial.

Secondly, the pharmaceutical industry in the United States is also witnessing a surge in the use of cryogenic grinders. Cryogenic grinding allows for precise particle size reduction, which is essential for drug formulation and manufacturing. By using liquid nitrogen to cool the materials, cryogenic grinders prevent the degradation of heat-sensitive pharmaceutical compounds, ensuring their stability and efficacy. This technology enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce uniform and finely ground particles, which enhances the bioavailability and dissolution rates of drugs

Competitive Landscape

Hosokawa micron powder systems has created and implemented a novel method for shrinking the size of heat-sensitive polymeric materials. The system incorporates cutting-edge milling and classification equipment as well as controls that allow for the grinding and classification of a wide range of materials in both fine and coarse applications. Depending on the final particle size requirements, the system may be used with an attrition-type mill or a counter-rotating pin mill, and it can operate in cryogenic or ambient conditions.

For finer applications where mechanical screening is unfeasible, an integrated air classification system will improve material capacity, effectiveness, and cut point. Customers will benefit from a multi-functional processing centre that is extremely flexible to a wide range of materials and applications with this new system. The new method will allow for the fine grinding and categorising of polymer materials for applications such as medical device manufacturing, 3D printing, and many of the customised resins that are already commonly utilised in the industry for niche uses.

Key Companies Profiled

MechAir

Hosokawa Micron Group

ATS Scientific

Fritsch

Retsch GmbH

Sifter International

Thomas Scientific

Union Process

HORIBA Scientific

SPEX SamplePrep

Air Products

Fritsch

Industry Research

By Type : Ball Mills Knife Mills

By Application : Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Food Processing Manufacturing Others

:

