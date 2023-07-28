Mineral Fillers Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 6% over 2032

According to a new market study by Fact.MR, the global mineral fillers market was valued at US$ 22.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 42.6 billion by 2032. The primary factor driving demand is anticipated to be the broad use across industries as producers seek to reduce costs and take advantage of the benefits that adding fillers can provide.

Demand for mineral fillers is expected to witness a boost as automotive manufacturers look towards the usage of lighter materials so they can benefit from the emission and safety enhancements.

 Competition Insights

  • Akrochem Corporation
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Covia Corporation
  • Elementis
  • GCR Group
  • Hoffmann Minerals
  • Huber Engineered Materials
  • Imerys SA
  • Kärntner Montanindustrie GmbH
  • LKAB Minerals AB
  • Lhoist S.A.
  • Minerals Technologies Inc.
  • Omya International AG
  • Quarzwerke GmbH
  • US Minerals
  • Vanderbilt Chemicals
  • 20 Microns Ltd

Some of the recent development in Mineral Fillers are as follows:

  • In April 2021, Cimbar Performance Minerals, a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., Chatsworth, GA, acquired production and warehousing assets of business Tor Minerals, located in Chatsworth.
  • In August 2021, Harwick Standard Distribution Corp. announced that they have signed a deal for the acquisition of Western Reserve Chemicals, which, amongst other offerings, distributes mineral fillers.
  • In April 2021, Processing Technologies International and Farrel Pomini announced a collaboration. The two will jointly come up with a new technology for sheet barriers known as Direct-to-Sheet Compounding, which will facilitate the extruding of sheets from high levels of filler loading, like 60-70%.

 Industry Survey

  • By Application :
    • Paper Manufacturing
    • Plastic Manufacturing
    • Paints and Coatings Manufacturing
    • Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Latin America

The United States to continue being the Nucleus of Global Mineral Fillers Demand

The US is a key country for global mineral fillers demand, accounting for over 36% of the 2021 market, with a US$ 6.7 Bn absolute dollar opportunity between 2022 to 2032 and a forecasted market size of US$ 17.6 Bn by 2032 at a 6% CAGR. In 2022, the US government’s Department of Energy awarded a US$ 3.3 Mn grant for the production of and research into biogenic limestone to be used as a mineral in ground limestone.

