Mindcare Mental Health Services Provides Comprehensive Support For Peace Of Mind

Maroochydore, QLD, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mental health in every walk of life is finally becoming a key priority, but who do people turn to help with their struggles? The go-to choice is MindCare Mental Health Services, a haven where a team of experts offer a wide range of NDIS-registered therapy and specialised behavior support.

With centres in Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, and Gympie, MindCare’s team of experienced and committed psychologists and behaviour practitioners offer assessments, psychology and specialised behaviour support for various mental health and psychosocial needs.

The team works collaboratively in a non-judgemental, therapeutic approach, engaging respectfully with their clients’ unique stories and struggles. “Our participants love the convenience of getting help through every stage of the NDIS process seamlessly by tapping into therapies, assessments, psychosocial supports, and NDIS Plan Management,” commented MindCare’s Rebecca Kearney.

MindCare’s professionals have fostered a compassionate and respectful environment, prioritising the well-being and progress of each individual. Their holistic approach empowers clients to actively participate in their therapy journey, promoting growth, independence, and improved quality of life.

Their occupational therapists help individuals enhance their ability to participate in daily activities, working collaboratively with clients to provide tailored interventions that address physical, cognitive, sensory, and psychosocial aspects. Through adaptive strategies and assistive technologies, clients can achieve greater independence and their personal goals.

MindCare’s skilled physiotherapists specialise in improving physical mobility, function, and overall well-being. Using evidence-based techniques and personalised treatment plans, they assist clients in managing pain, restoring movement, and preventing further injury. Their empathetic approach and client-centred care ensure the best possible outcomes.

Their speech pathologists are dedicated to helping individuals overcome communication and swallowing difficulties. By employing innovative techniques, augmentative and alternative communication methods, and patient-centred interventions, they empower clients to express themselves effectively and achieve meaningful communication.

As an NDIS-registered provider, MindCare understands the complexities of the NDIS system and provides expert guidance to clients navigating their funding and support options. Their team is experienced in developing individualised plans, ensuring clients receive the appropriate therapies and services to maximise their potential and achieve their goals.

MindCare Mental Health Services also works with people with mental health conditions who self-refer or are referred by their GP with a Mental Health Care Plan (MHCP). The team offers people various psychological interventions according to their needs, and their clients range across children, teens and adults.

To book an appointment or discover more information about their services:

Phone: 1300 632 647

Website: https://mindcaremhs.com.au/