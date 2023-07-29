CHETU’S AWARD-WINNING PARTNERSHIP NETWORK HELPS EARN SPOT ON CRN’S 2023 SOLUTION PROVIDER 500

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chetu to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list for the fourth consecutive year, increasing nine spots from the previous year.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest vendors by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies.

“Earning a spot again on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 is a great honor when you are listed with technology icons, such as IBM, one of our strategic partners,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our software developers have built a strong Strategic Partner Network, which provides development services for solutions from industry and technology leaders and has expanded our revenue streams.”

Along with a dedicated marketing and sales team, Chetu has expanded its Strategic Partner Network, which includes affiliations with industry giants, such as AWS, Oracle, Salesforce, Unreal Engine, Microsoft, Sabre, SAP, Adobe, BigCommerce, Autodesk, Clover, Autodesk, Shopify, and Odoo. The company also increased its revenue by adding technical and non-technical Block of Hours support services.

Chetu’s well-known Channel Partner Program has been enhanced so that partners may use Chetu’s worldwide resources and support their personnel with technical and non-technical assistance. The optimized program is perfect for businesses with software products that want customized changes to serve their customers better.

In addition, Chetu’s Resellers initiative allows partners to better use Chetu for recurring revenue and alternative revenue streams through referrals and resale of Chetu’s custom software development services.

These initiatives have generated more revenue, as evidenced by Chetu’s back-to-back double-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022, which has enabled the company to move up 32 spots since first appearing on CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 list.

“Chetu’s Partner Network enables us to establish even stronger connections with other software vendors and assist them in creating new revenue streams,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, manager of the partnership department at Chetu. “We are thrilled that the top industry experts at CRN have once again acknowledged our work in the channel partner sector.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About CRN:

CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis, and insight online and in print. The CRN editorial staff provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events, and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers, and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need.

