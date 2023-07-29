World Blockchain Summit Returns to Singapore: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders and Innovators

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of the World Blockchain Summit and is pleased to extend a special 15% discount to our community. Discount code: YOURPR15

Singapore , 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — The World Blockchain Summit Singapore, scheduled on August 2-3 2023, aims to bring together investors, enterprises, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore collaboration and investment opportunities and to stay abreast of the latest developments and advancements in the field of blockchain technology.

In recent years, Singapore has emerged as a leading hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency development. The country’s favorable regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce have attracted numerous blockchain-based startups and established players in the industry. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been supportive of the industry, providing a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and establishing initiatives to promote blockchain development.

Given the favorable conditions for blockchain innovation and development in Singapore, the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Singapore presents a unique opportunity for blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and individuals seeking to advance their businesses through the blockchain. The summit will offer a platform for accessing funding opportunities and expert guidance, enabling attendees to take their businesses to the next level.

#WBSSingapore will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from leading blockchain experts and visionaries. The agenda will cover several important topics, including:

What Web 3.0 means for enterprises

NFT Market Overview: Trends & Opportunities

Bridging deFi and ceFi

Value Creation in the metaverse

Looking into The Future of Web3

DAOs: A Business-Building Opportunity

Digital Asset Solutions for Business

Regulation of Crypto Assets

The Big Picture: Market Outlook for 2023

The event comprises:

A space for exhibiting ground-breaking projects.

A designated area for investors to explore potential deals.

Opportunities to network with prominent figures and pioneers in the industry.

“Singapore boasts over 400 blockchain-related firms, and with the proliferation of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in Web3 startups and projects. Our goal at World Blockchain Summit Singapore is to bridge the gap between investors and startups by introducing them to innovative projects and founders. We believe that this platform will help bridge the gap between investors and startups in the blockchain space, and contribute to the growth of this exciting industry.” – Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon.

Registration for the World Blockchain Summit Singapore is now open, and early bird tickets are available for a limited time. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the world’s most exciting blockchain and crypto event of the year.

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is a part of Trescon, a rapidly growing company that organizes emerging tech events. It aims to support the growth of Web 3.0 globally. The management team has over 20 years of experience managing successful conferences, expos, and summits. Additionally, WBS works with web 3.0 industry leaders and innovators as advisors to ensure alignment with current market trends and needs.

WBS is the world’s longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3.0-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

To book your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/WBSG-GAINACCESS.

For inquiries, contact us at comms@worldblockchainsummit.com.