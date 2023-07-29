Femtech Tokyo: Establishing the stage for feminine care and technology in Japan

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Femtech Tokyo returns for its 2nd edition on October 5-7, 2023, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. It is an event committed to highlighting the significance of feminine care (femcare) and feminine technology (femtech), with the mission of promoting women’s health and empowerment.

The event serves as a venue for the most exciting innovators of women’s healthcare products and solutions to showcase what they have to offer. It is a platform for driving innovation, investment, research, and partnerships in revolutionising women’s healthcare and channeling this into the consumer sector of the women’s health ecosystem.

Femtech Tokyo features five special zones that showcase technologies for women and the products of various manufacturers and businesses dealing with women’s health and the femtech industry. The event is divided into five sectors, namely Period Care, Reproduction, Pregnancy & Postnatal Care, Pre-Menopause & Menopause, and General Women’s Health.

Its new concurrent show, the Women’s Mental Health Care EXPO, is expected to double the number of exhibitors. These events promise to help attendees grow their network, increase business opportunities, and address the diverse opportunities and challenges in the healthcare industry.

Its first edition, which happened on October 20-22, 2022, gained massive recognition as it successfully placed women’s healthcare in the spotlight. The breakthrough event brought together 175 exhibiting companies, 5,198 seminar attendees, and 14,123 exhibition visitors.

Because of the event’s notable success, leading importers, medical institutions, research centres, investors, and media figures extended their support to ensure a brighter femtech future in Japan.

Femtech Tokyo, run by RX Japan Ltd., is steadfastly committed to its mission of educating society about female technology and improving women’s healthcare by bringing in more influential businesspeople and ground-breaking innovators. The event is free to attend and open to everyone.

RX Japan is the largest exhibition organiser in the country. It holds 96 international exhibitions in 38 industries every year, from eyewear and electronics to pharmaceuticals and IT. RX Japan is committed to assisting every company’s sales growth through its expertise in creating profitable exhibitions for exhibitors.

For more information about Femtech Tokyo, visit https://www.femtech-week.jp/hub/en-gb.html