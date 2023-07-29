Communication-Based Train Control System Market Is Valued At US$ 4.29 Billion In 2023 Market Grow At A CAGR Of 11.46% by 2033

The global communication-based railway control system market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.46% by 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.94 billion, up from US$ 4.29 billion in 2023.

Communication-based train control (CBTC) is a sophisticated railway signaling system that uses wireless communication technology to improve the efficiency and safety of train operations. It is a real-time data connection between the train and the wayside equipment used in an automatic train control system.

As cities grow and become more densely populated, there is a greater need for efficient and trustworthy public transportation networks. Communication-based train control systems can help address this need by allowing many trains to operate safely on the same track.

Governments all around the world are investing in transportation infrastructure in order to spur economic growth and reduce traffic congestion. As part of these efforts, communication-based train control systems are being implemented in new and existing rail transit networks.

Competitive Landscape:

In August 2021, Siemens Mobility purchased Sqills, a Dutch company that is a prominent provider of cloud-based inventory management. This acquisition enables Siemens Mobility to supply software and digital products in the transport market globally.

Siemens Mobility was awarded a contract in August 2021 to design, build, and manage the first communication-based train control system for cross-border trains between Malaysia and Singapore.

In August 2021, Hitachi Rail STS (Ansaldo) bought Thales Group’s Ground Transportation System division. As a result of this arrangement, Hitachi Rail expects to grow by widening the scope of its rail signaling systems business and expanding its rail automation systems business globally.

Key Players:

Alstom

Thales Group

Wabtec Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Siemens Mobility, Inc

ABB

Toshiba

WAGO Corporation

Regional Analysis:

By 2033, the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean markets are predicted to generate US$ 1.91 billion, US$ 1.30 billion, and US$ 1.06 billion, respectively.

Countries’ urbanization is increasing the demand for efficient and dependable public transportation networks. Communication-based train control systems can help meet these needs by allowing more trains to operate safely on the same track while also increasing railway service efficiency.

Governments in these countries are spending heavily in transportation infrastructure as part of their efforts to encourage economic growth and reduce congestion. Train control systems based on communication are frequently viewed as a key component of major infrastructure initiatives. Furthermore, China, Japan, and South Korea are home to prominent technology firms specializing in railway control and management systems.

The market for CBTC systems in the United States is expected to reach $1.85 billion by 2033. The United States government has made major expenditures in rail infrastructure in recent years, which has boosted sales of communication-based train control systems. Furthermore, federal and state financial schemes are available to assist in the implementation of communication-based train control systems, hence encouraging market growth in the United States.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Train Type : Metros High-speed Trains

By Type : Basic CBTC I-CBTC By Automation Grade : GoA1 GoA2 GoA3 GoA4



