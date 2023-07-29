Sports Sun Care Market Currently Is Valued At US$ 2.37 Billion In 2023

The global sports sun care market is expected to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2033, up from US$ 2.37 billion in 2023, growing at a 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Athletes require sun protection that is resistant to water and perspiration while also protecting them from the sun’s harmful rays. Sports sun care products are used to the skin by athletes participating in various sports such as extreme outdoor sports, baseball, swimming, and others. Across geographies, the younger generation is the primary target consumer for these products.

Competitive Landscape:

Major sports sun care product manufacturers are extending their research and development efforts to test new product advancements and improvements. Top companies also plan to expand their product portfolio presence in other regions through consolidations, acquisitions, and collaborations with wholesalers and retailers in the space. Quality control, new launches, product standards, collaborations with major players, and strengthening regional and global distribution networks are all priorities for leading market participants.

L’Oréal uses nanotechnology to boost product production by manipulating materials at the nuclear or atomic level.

Key Players:

Shiseido

Neutrogena

Coppertone

Banana Boat

EltaMD, Inc.

COOLA LLC

Fresh, LLC

SolRX Sunscreen

Solskyn Personal Care LLC

La Roche-Posay

VLCC Personal Care

Regional Analysis:

The Korean business KOKOSTAR has released a new SPF 50+ Sunscreen Capsule Mask that contains sunscreen oil and serum. The mask is vegan and constructed of biodegradable materials.

Demand for sports sun care products in the United States is expected to reach $791.7 million by 2033.

The increased usage of sun protection active ingredients in the United States, which were previously used in the production of high-quality facial care products, is expected to be one of the important factors contributing to the country’s growth. Sunscreen manufacturers are efficiently leveraging this to improve skin cell resistance to UV radiation and to improve the self-preservation system.

Factors driving market expansion in the country include a rise in sports enthusiasts and increased innovation in cosmetic products. Rising concern about individual well-being as a result of produced synthetics will drive the natural individual care market throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Form : Creams Gels Liquids Sprays Lotions Lip Balms Wipes Sticks Others

By SPF : SPF 6 to 14 SPF 15 to 29 SPF 30 to 50 SPF 50+

By Sport : Extreme Outdoor Sports Baseball Swimming Others



