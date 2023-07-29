Optical Interconnect Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 37.6 Billion By 2032

The optical interconnect market was estimated at USD 10.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion in 2023, a 13.7% year-on-year growth. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.5% ​​between 2023 and 2033, potentially reaching US$ 37.6 billion by the end of the assessment period.

Offers in this part entail many open doors, including item creation, appropriation, retail, and display management. Fact.MR’s examiners have utilized extensive essential and broad optional explorations to display in a variety of assessments and forecasts for the demand of the optical interconnect market at global and regional levels.

Market Players: –

II-VI integration

Lumentum Operations LLC

Molex

LLC

InnoLight Technology Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Competitive landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the optical interconnect market are focusing on technological innovation to provide customers with the most accurate and precise system arrays. As the threat of technology grows globally, companies are entering into partnership agreements with government agencies to strengthen their presence in key regions. Vendors are also more likely to leverage upgrades and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2020, NVIDIA Corporation acquired Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a US-based optical interconnect. Through this acquisition, NVIDIA Corporation combines its data centers with Mellanox’s high-performance networking technology.

In December 2020, Corning Inc. will spend US$450 million to expand its Cabarrus County fiber optic cable plant in Concord, creating new jobs and making it the world’s largest facility.

In November 2020, Ayar Labs began raising funds to manufacture chip solutions based on the optical networking entity’s architecture. The amount raised was US$35 million. This funding will be used to continue product development and further commercialization work.

The major segments covered in the optical interconnect market study

Optical Interconnect Market by Product Type: Optical Interconnect Cable Assemblies indoor cable assembly outdoor cable assembly active optical cable multi-source contract optical interconnect connector LC connector SC connector ST connector MPO/MTO Connectors optical transceiver Free space optics, fibers and waveguides silicon photonics PIC-based interconnection optical engine

Optical Interconnect Market by Interconnect Level: Metro and long haul optical interconnects Board-to-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnects Chip and board level optical interconnects

Optical Interconnect Market by Fiber Mode: single mode fiber multimode fiber

Optical Interconnect Market by Data Rate: Less than 10 Gbps 10Gbps ~ 40Gbps 41Gbps ~ 100Gbps Over 100 Gbps

Optical Interconnect Market by Application: data communication communication etc

Optical Interconnect Market by Distance: less than 1km 1km ~ 10km 11km ~ 100km over 100 km

Optical Interconnect Market by Region: North America europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



