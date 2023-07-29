Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Is Projected To Be Valued At US$ 9.4 Billion During 2032

The global cognitive evaluation and training market is expected to be worth US$ 2.04 billion in 2022, reflecting a 16.5% year-on-year increase from 2021. By the conclusion of the 2022-2032 evaluation period, the market is expected to be worth US$ 9.4 billion.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence service, demand for cognitive assessment and training increased significantly from 2017 to 2021, with a CAGR of 16%. Adoption of electronic devices for gathering clinical electronic data, combined with increasing digitization in the healthcare sector, has provided significant fuel to the expansion of the global cognitive assessment & training market in recent years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players focused on producing mobile applications and software are shaping the cognitive assessment and training industry. To improve and grow their market performance and product offers, businesses are focused on technology advancements and new product releases.

In May 2020, Total Brain will partner with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE), a nationwide cooperation of institutions and organizations dedicated to enhancing youth outcomes and lowering risk. The cooperation will support positive youth development by giving CARE collaborative teen recipients with access to Total Brain’s neuroscience-based mental health and wellness testing and screening tools.

Key Players:

IBM Watson

Cambridge Cognition Limited

NeuroCog Trials

ERT Clinical

Brain Resource Company

Signant Health

Cogstate Limited

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

The most important regional market is North America, which accounts for 42% of overall market value. In industrialized countries such as the United States, there are many start-ups and important market participants. The United States will account for the greatest revenue share in 2020 due to the fast rising global senior population and the number of dementia sufferers.

When combined with strong consumer discretionary income, the area will continue its market share domination with a CAGR of more than 15% throughout the forecast period. The government of the United States has made major investments in the research and development of remedies for mental disorders and ailments, which is driving market growth.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Component Cognitive Assessment and Training Software Cognitive Assessment and Training Services Training Consulting Support & Maintenance

By Type Cognitive Assessment and Training for Personal Computers (PC) Cognitive Assessment and Training for Mobile & Tablet

By End User Cognitive Assessment and Training for Healthcare Cognitive Assessment and Training for Research Organizations Cognitive Assessment and Training for Education Cognitive Assessment and Training for Other End Users



