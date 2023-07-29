Menopause Wellness Market Stands At A Value Of US$ 12.33 Billion In 2023

The global menopause wellness market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 32.87 billion, up from US$ 12.33 billion in 2023.

Menopause is becoming more frequently regarded as a normal aspect of aging, and stigmatizing women who experience it is fading. This has raised menopause knowledge and the desire to talk about it, as well as the demand for products and services that can help women manage their symptoms and improve their general quality of life.

During the transition phase of menopause, women experience a variety of symptoms such as hot flashes, nocturnal sweats, and musculoskeletal pain, and they use a variety of supplements to alleviate these symptoms. There has been interest in the development of herbal and plant-based remedies for menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, significant technological and product developments have drawn investors and new players to the latent prospects; investments in the fem-tech industry have surged.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market participants are focusing on the introduction of novel products with specialized symptom-relieving qualities. To increase their market presence, they are focusing on new developments, product standards, and supply chain management.

As an example:

DrFormulas released Nexabiotic, a supplement that helps support the immune system in the battle against cold and flu bacteria, in 2020.

Natrol released three drug-free energy products in 2020: Relaxia Ultimate Calm, Relaxia Day Calm, and Relaxia Night Calm.

Key Players:

LifeSeasons

Source Natural

Estroven

Natrol

Nature’s Answer

Nature’s Way

Now Foods

Organic India

Amway

Pure Essence

Tobias

Solgar

Solaray

Regional Analysis:

By 2033, the menopause wellness market in the United States is expected to be worth $7.27 billion. The market in the United States is being pushed by an increase in the number of menopausal women, as well as the presence of large makers and suppliers of menopause wellness products.

Growing awareness of the benefits of menopause wellness products, as well as the increasing prevalence of menopause-related health concerns, are driving market growth. Growing demand for natural and herbal goods, the development of superior healthcare infrastructure, and the pharmaceutical industry’s rapid expansion are all driving market growth.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Black Cohosh Root Extract Calcium Supplements DHEA Supplements Dong Quai Extract Flaxseeds/Oil Ginseng Phytoestrogen Supplements Multivitamins John’s Wort Supplements Vitamin D Wild Yam Root Extract

By Primary Function : Mood Swing Control/Hormonal Balance Hot Flashes & Night Sweat Relieving Bone Health Libido Support

By Form : Caplets Capsules Liquid Tablets

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drugstores Wellness Specialists Company Online Channels Third-party Online Channels Practitioner Channels



