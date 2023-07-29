Managed Switches Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.4% And Reach US$ 39.4 Billion By 2032

The global managed switches market is expected to be valued at US$ 17.6 billion in 2022 and to grow at an 8.4% CAGR to US$ 39.4 billion by the end of 2032.At the end of 2021, managed switches accounted for approximately 68% of the worldwide Ethernet switches market.

Ethernet has been a mainstream technology for computer networks since the 1960s. Because of its ease of use, it is widely utilized by home and office LANs and has become thoroughly integrated into networking. Ethernet switches are classified as either unmanaged or managed network switches, as well as smart switches.

Managed Ethernet switches, as opposed to unmanaged switches, can handle higher network loads. To make the most of them, however, a qualified engineer or administrator is required. Managed switches provide greater control over the data frames and networks that pass through them.

Competitive Landscape:

In addition, companies are emphasizing vertical integration to combat price instability caused by uneven supply-demand dynamics. Furthermore, upstream activities in the managed switch sector are generally capital-intensive, limiting new market entrants’ entry. As a result, managed switch suppliers have larger relative margins.

NETGEAR announced the release of smaller M4250 desktop switches in April 2022, allowing for rapid installation in a variety of applications with little space, as well as the new NETGEAR EngageTM Controller application.

In June 2022, Cisco began offering three steps along the path to the cloud to catalyst switch users: cloud monitoring capabilities for some catalyst switches, cloud-manageable Wi-Fi 6E access points for some catalyst wireless devices, and fully cloud-managed access networks combining catalyst switches and Meraki.

Key Players:

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

Regional Analysis:

Increasing IT infrastructure spending and the expansion of network operator firms are two major variables influencing technical advancement in the United States. The increased demand for smart homes is spurring innovation in home connectivity technologies, with smart controlled switches supporting the trend of smart linked houses through its robust connectivity feature.

Smart connected houses are primarily based on sophisticated technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), and are linked via managed switches for home networks. Consumers’ desire to combine their lifestyle with connection has increased demand for smart and connected home technology, boosting application potential for managed switches.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Number of Ports : Less than 8 Ports 8-16 Ports 16-24 Ports 24-48 Ports Above 48 Ports

By Switch Speed : less 500 Mbps 500mbps – 1 Gbps 1-10 Gbps 10-50 Gbps Above 10 Gbps

By Layer Type : Layer 2 Layer 3

By Switches Type : Stackable Managed Switches Standalone Managed Switches

By Device Type : PoE Non-PoE

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Company-based Websites e-commerce Platforms Offline Sales Specialty Stores Electronics Device Stores Others

By End-use Industry : Aerospace & Defense Automation & Robotics Academics & Research Electric & Electronics Healthcare & Life Sciences IT &Telecommunication Manufacturing Logistics & Warehousing Retail & Consumer Goods Others



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

