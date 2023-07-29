Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027

The global sales of  intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. Currently, the market is valued at US$ 1.59 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2027.

ICP monitoring devices, also known as intracranial pressure monitoring devices, are implanted inside the head to track the pressure inside the skull and communicate measurements or information to a recording device.

Key Pioneers

  • Medtronic
  • Raumedic
  • Sophysa Ltd.
  • Spiegelberg
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • HeadSense Medical
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Vittamed

Competitive Dashboard

New and inexpensive products are being introduced by top companies in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. These tactical initiatives done by different enterprises to flourish in unexplored regions have generated several business deals, which helped the industry expand.

For instance :

  • In 2019, The Raumed home intracranial pressure monitoring system was introduced by Raumedic for use at home. Such advancements will provide neurosurgeons with new therapeutic ideas and allow people with hydrocephalus to live more active lives.

ICP monitoring devices are in demand as neurological disorders become more common

ICP monitoring devices are used to measure intracranial pressure (ICP) in the brain. This is important for diagnosing and managing a variety of neurological disorders, such as hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injury, and stroke. As neurological disorders become more common, the demand for ICP monitoring devices is increasing.

These devices are used to monitor ICP levels in order to detect any changes that may indicate a worsening of the condition or the need for further medical intervention.

Key Segments :

  • By Technique :
    • Invasive
    • Non-invasive
  • By Application :
    • Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
    • Intracerebral Hemorrhage
    • Meningitis
    • Other Applications
  • By End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Trauma Centers
    • Neurosurgery Centers
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the report include:

  • How the industry has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities?
  • Why the consumption in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

