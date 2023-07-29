Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sales of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. Currently, the market is valued at US$ 1.59 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2027.

ICP monitoring devices, also known as intracranial pressure monitoring devices, are implanted inside the head to track the pressure inside the skull and communicate measurements or information to a recording device.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7560?AS



Key Pioneers

Medtronic

Raumedic

Sophysa Ltd.

Spiegelberg

Integra LifeSciences

HeadSense Medical

Johnson and Johnson

Vittamed

Competitive Dashboard

New and inexpensive products are being introduced by top companies in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. These tactical initiatives done by different enterprises to flourish in unexplored regions have generated several business deals, which helped the industry expand.

For instance :

In 2019, The Raumed home intracranial pressure monitoring system was introduced by Raumedic for use at home. Such advancements will provide neurosurgeons with new therapeutic ideas and allow people with hydrocephalus to live more active lives.

ICP monitoring devices are in demand as neurological disorders become more common

ICP monitoring devices are used to measure intracranial pressure (ICP) in the brain. This is important for diagnosing and managing a variety of neurological disorders, such as hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injury, and stroke. As neurological disorders become more common, the demand for ICP monitoring devices is increasing.

These devices are used to monitor ICP levels in order to detect any changes that may indicate a worsening of the condition or the need for further medical intervention.

Key Segments :

By Technique : Invasive Non-invasive

By Application : Traumatic Brain Injury Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Intracerebral Hemorrhage Meningitis Other Applications

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Trauma Centers Neurosurgery Centers

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the report include:

How the industry has grown?

What is the present and future outlook on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities?

Why the consumption in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7560?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com