Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2028

According to recently released research by Fact.MR, the global lewy body dementia treatment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,500.5 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) make up 4.6% of all dementia cases, according to a paper on the clinical prevalence of Lewy Body Dementia published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health.

Key Players in the Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Include:

  • BioArctic AB
  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Mylan NV
  • Sanofi AG
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Eisai Co., Ltd.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
  • Allergan Plc.
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

“Ongoing clinical trials to enhance the efficacy of currently available dementia treatment medications, coupled with collaborations among medical research institutes and pharmaceutical companies to launch novel drugs for dementia treatment, will continue augmenting growth in the market over the assessment period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • The cholinesterase inhibitors segment is projected to surpass a valuation of US$2 2.1 Bn over the forecast period.
  • The U.S. market is expected to remain the most lucrative due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.
  • East Asia is anticipated to witness high demand for Lewy Body Dementia treatment, especially from India and China.
  • Based on indication, Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) will dominate the segment over the forecast period
  • Brazil is expected to spearhead the growth of Latin America market on the back of increasing research and development activities for the treatment in country
  • Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies encompassing treatment for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients in various countries will propel sales of the treatment.
  • Wide availability and easy delivery of dementia treatment medications through online pharmacies are expected to bolster demand.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, players operating in the global market are investing in research and development to expand their product portfolios by adding medication specifically tailored for dementia patients.

Apart from this, key players are expanding their distribution network by collaborating with hospitals, clinics, and research institutes to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, entered into a joint research agreement with Aikomi, Ltd. to develop medical devices to treat behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.
  • In 2018, IntraBio Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for common and rare neurodegenerative diseases, announced the results for its lead compound series (IB1000s) for the treatment of dementia, including positive clinical results from compassionate-use studies in patients with Lewy Body Dementia and Fronto-Temporal Dementia, and from pre-clinical studies in Alzheimer’s Disease.

More Valuable Insights 

Fact.MR sheds deeper insights on the Lewy Body Dementia treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2017) and forecast statistics for the period from 2018-2028. The study offers exhaustive analysis on the global Lewy Body Dementia treatment market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Drug Type:

  • Cholinesterase Inhibitors
  • Antipsychotic Drugs
  • Carbidopa-Levodopa
  • Antidepressants
  • Benzodiazepine
  • Modafinil

Indication:

  • Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)
  • Parkinson’s Disease

Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores

Regions:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Report 

  • The report offers insight into the Lewy Body Dementia treatment market demand outlook for 2018-2028.
  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Lewy Body Dementia treatment market between 2018 and 2028.
  • Lewy Body Dementia treatment market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
  • Lewy Body Dementia treatment market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

