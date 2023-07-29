Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market to Surge at 4.0% CAGR by 2027: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market is expected to develop at a 4.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 660 Mn. The market is expected to be driven in the coming years by rising usage of adjunctive therapies for the inhibition of cellular proliferation.

The proliferative vitreoretinopathy market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increased proliferation control and tactics linked to improving visual outcomes. Additionally, governments from different nations give money to healthcare organisations to do R&D activities.

“Researchers are expected to focus on introducing new surgical methods to prevent Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment (RRD) related to proliferative vitreoretinopathy, which is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players in the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market Include:

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Promedior, Inc.

Others

Winning Strategy

Key companies operating in the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market are striving to expand their portfolios and gain a competitive edge by engaging in new product development. They are also trying to bag fast track approvals from the FDA and other government healthcare agencies to distribute their products in the market.

For instance,

November 2021 : The United States Department of Defense (DoD) provided funds worth US$1.27 million to Weill Cornell Medicine for conducting research on proliferative vitreoretinopathy. The research will help the company to develop the treatment of this rare eye condition. Tests will be conducted on animal models and A2-blocking antibodies will be injected in their injured eye to determine whether these can prevent the condition.

: The United States Department of Defense (DoD) provided funds worth US$1.27 million to Weill Cornell Medicine for conducting research on proliferative vitreoretinopathy. The research will help the company to develop the treatment of this rare eye condition. Tests will be conducted on animal models and A2-blocking antibodies will be injected in their injured eye to determine whether these can prevent the condition. July 2021 : Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage oncology company based in the U.S., received the orphan drug designation from the FDA for its ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection). It can now be used to treat Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma (PVRL). This approval would complement the company’s ongoing clinical development of ADX-2191 for the treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage oncology company based in the U.S., received the orphan drug designation from the FDA for its ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection). It can now be used to treat Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma (PVRL). This approval would complement the company’s ongoing clinical development of ADX-2191 for the treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. June 2018: The U.S.-based Wills Eye Hospital announced the results of its clinical trial to explore the effect of oral isotretinoin for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. The participants were given 20mg isotretinoin regularly for twelve weeks. As per the hospital, the drug can reduce the risk of recurrent retinal detachment in eyes associated with proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

Key Takeaways:

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the lion’s share owing to the availability of safe medications for the treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

By drug type, the XOMA-089 segment is anticipated to lead the market as it is capable of reducing the formation of the intraocular membrane and severity of retinal detachment.

North America is likely to remain dominant in terms of market share on the back of the ongoing research activities for the development of novel treatments in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is set to account for the second-largest market share because of the increasing adoption of preventive health care measures in China, Japan, and India.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing research activities on the intra-retinal and peri-retinal pathology of proliferative vitreoretinopathy is set to propel the demand in the market.

Rising usage of lornoxicam, an on-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug and SP, a neuropeptide to reduce the occurrence of this disease is likely to drive growth.

Higher focus of scientists on finding the effective prophylaxis to eliminate the complex vitreoretinal surgical techniques for treating this disease is projected to boost the market.

More Valuable Insights on Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market, presenting historical demand data (2012-2017) and forecast statistics for the period from 2018-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the global proliferative vitreoretinopathy market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Drug Type

PRM-167

XOMA-089

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market Report

The report offers insight into the proliferative vitreoretinopathy market demand outlook for 2018-2027.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for proliferative vitreoretinopathy market between 2018 and 2027.

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

