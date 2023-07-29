Veterinary Endoscopy Market Revenue To Reach US$ 240.4 Million by 2027: Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR, a source of market research and competitive intelligence, the demand for veterinary endoscopes will grow globally between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

These instruments enable the collection of diagnostic information while assisting veterinary doctors in the examination of a body cavity or an organ. Endoscopes can be used to investigate a range of different body systems, although GI endoscopy is most frequently utilised in veterinary medicine. These procedures include tracheoscopy, bronchoscopy, rhinoscopy, arthroscopy, colonoscopy, and others. Over the next few years, it is projected that demand for flexible endoscopes would increase significantly.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • DRE Veterinary (Avante Animal Health)
  • Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
  • STERIS
  • Dr. Fritz GmbH
  • Pentax Medical
  • Welch Allyn
  • Infiniti Medical

Winning Strategy

For the purpose of gaining a firm foothold in the market, these companies have taken a particular interest in the adoption of strategic moves, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product developments.

  • An upgraded version of the VetVision endoscopy machine was introduced in 2019 by Veterinary Endoscopy Services. The recently launched system creates high-quality photos using CCD technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for veterinary endoscopy is currently valued at US$ 184 million.
  • The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 240.4 million by 2027.
  • China’s market is expected to reach US$ 50 million by 2027.
  • Global sales of flexible endoscopes are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.

“Primary driver fuelling the growth of the veterinary endoscopy market is the rise in veterinary practitioners and increased demand for capsule endoscopy,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Flexible
    • Videoscope
    • Fibreoptic
    • Rigid
    • Others
  • By Animal Type :
    • Companion Animals
    • Large Animals
    • Others
  • By End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Academic Institutes
    • Clinics
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

