Future Electronics Hosts Conference for Sales Leaders Across Americas Region

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a sales conference at their Montreal headquarters.

On July 18th-20th 2023, Future Electronics welcomed Sales and Engineering leaders from across the Americas to their global headquarters for an exciting, collaborative and informative sales conference.

The topics presented at the event were designed to allow sales leaders to learn from and share with their colleagues from the United States, Canada, and Latin America. At the conference, attendees also learned best practices and dove deep into key industry topics, all focused on Delighting the Customer.

Future Electronics included some fun events for attendees including an “Amazing Race”-style team building event in historic Old Montreal as well as a “Taste of Montreal-themed networking event with Corporate Vice Presidents and Directors.

Future Electronics is delighted with how the sales conference turned out and looks forwards to more employee events filled with learning, collaborating, and networking opportunities.

