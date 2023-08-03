San Francisco Soda Tax Initiative Awards $4.5M Grant to Drive Community Health Transformation

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — The San Francisco Sugary Drinks Distributor Tax (SF Soda Tax) proudly announces the selection of six outstanding organizations as recipients of a substantial $4.5 million grant over three years. This groundbreaking initiative aims to revolutionize community health in targeted areas by combatting the detrimental effects of beverage industry advertising on vulnerable communities. Backed by compelling scientific evidence linking excessive sugary drink consumption to preventable chronic conditions like diabetes, tooth decay, and heart disease, the need for urgent action cannot be overstated.

Building upon the remarkable success of the inaugural group of 11 organizations, this highly anticipated second cohort of carefully chosen grantees is poised to make an even greater impact. Already, their collective efforts have contributed to an impressive 34% decrease in sugary drink consumption among low-income communities of color within the first two years, as revealed by a recent study conducted by the reputable Public Health Institute.

Effective July 2023, each organization within the SF Soda Tax Grantee Cohort will receive an annual grant of $250,000 for a minimum of three years. These transformative grants are designed to improve the health of communities most adversely affected by sugary drink advertising, aligning with irrefutable scientific evidence linking overconsumption to chronic conditions. Made possible by the San Francisco Sugary Drinks Distributor Tax, widely recognized as the SF Soda Tax, this funding will empower the chosen organizations to drive tangible change.

Jennifer Harrington, Executive Director of the San Francisco Public Health Foundation, expresses tremendous pride in the partnership with the Department of Public Health, stating, “We take great pride in our partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Serving as a bridge, the San Francisco Public Health Foundation seamlessly directs funds to support the vulnerable neighborhoods of San Francisco. Together, we are empowering community-based organizations to realize their vision and enhance their capabilities. Through our collaborations, we are fueling innovation to achieve health equity.”

Christina Goette, Program Manager at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, highlights the highly competitive and community-informed grants process, stating, “The grants process was very competitive. We received 21 applications for 6 grants. We solicited and incorporated community input to understand community priorities as they relate to diet-sensitive chronic disease health disparities that impact the priority populations. These processes were designed to ensure the grants incorporate community voices and reflect community priorities to move us toward health equity.” Goette adds, “These robust processes were meticulously designed to ensure that the grants truly reflect community voice and prioritize community priorities, thus propelling us towards health equity. This community engagement approach epitomizes the values of the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Sugary Drinks Distributor Tax Advisory Committee, which is responsible for recommending soda tax revenue allocation to the Mayor’s Office. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the community members who played an instrumental role in building a community-informed and engaged process, resulting in these exciting new grant awards.”

Sylvia Selinger, Chief of Operations for Fa’atasi Youth Services, Inc., expresses gratitude for the opportunity to expand their work in the Pacific Islander community, stating, “We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to expand our work by providing health programs that effectively address the critical chronic diseases plaguing our Pacific Islander community. This significant funding will enable our organizations to fortify our teams and implement peer health leadership model.”

This latest development in the SF Soda Tax Grantee Cohort marks a remarkable milestone in the ongoing pursuit of public health promotion, health equity advancement, and the creation of vibrant and healthier communities. By investing $4.5 million in these exceptional organizations, the San Francisco Public Health Foundation and the Department of Public Health are resolute in their commitment to combat the detrimental effects of sugary drink consumption in vulnerable communities. Together, alongside the collective efforts of both current and past grantees, there is great hope for a future where the adverse impacts of sugary drinks are mitigated, and the health and well-being of communities are uplifted to new levels of excellence.

