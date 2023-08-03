Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage Opens New Office in Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, AZ, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage is pleased to announce that they have opened a new office in Mesa, AZ, to expand their service area beyond Scottsdale. These treatments are ideal for individuals with lymphedema, fibromyalgia, and post-surgical swelling. They also work for detox support.

Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage offers dependable services in a comfortable environment. They recognized the value of expanding their service area and providing their services to individuals in a more convenient location. Adding the Mesa location guarantees individuals can find treatments near their homes or work for greater convenience. The new location offers the same level of care, with certified lymphedema therapists providing evidence-based care. Both locations now offer SoVi Vibroacoustic therapy, a deep relaxation technique that uses gentle vibrations and soothing sounds to calm the body and mind.

Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage aims to provide safe, effective lymphatic massage services. They are the gold standard for post-operative lymphatic massage, giving patients the treatments required to relax their bodies and encourage healing.

Anyone interested in learning about the new office or the services provided can find out more by visiting the Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage website.

About Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage: Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage is a state-of-the-art treatment facility specializing in lymphatic massage and various related therapies. They provide treatment in Scottsdale and Mesa with certified lymphedema therapists who create personalized treatment plans based on each patient’s needs. They aim to help patients feel their best.

Company: Pink Ribbon Lymphatic Massage

Address: 4850 East Baseline Road STE 107-4

City: Mesa

State: AZ

Zip code: 85206

Telephone number: 1-480-313-1450

Email address: pinkribbonlymphaticmassage@gmail.com

Website : https://pinkribbonlymphaticmassage.com/