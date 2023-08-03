Future Electronics Hosts Customers and Suppliers at 2023 Calgary Stampede

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a customer and supplier event at the 2023 Calgary Stampede.

Future Electronics invited a selection of suppliers, customers, and employees to Calgary, Alberta for a memorable corporate event at the 2023 Calgary Stampede. The Stampede is an annual festival to celebrate Western values and traditions and is known to be very entertaining.

A great time was had by all at the Stampede. Future Electronics truly cares about connecting with and giving back to their customers and suppliers. Future Electronics executives in attendance were Karim Yasmine, Anna-Maria Pietromonaco, Anthony Alberga, Craig Sydell, and Alex Nowak.

While at the event, Future Electronics tweeted: “It’s that time of year when the spirit of the Western frontier comes alive. The Calgary Stampede has been instrumental in connecting with our suppliers and fostering relations. #futureelectronics #calgarystampede2023”.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###