9th European Otolaryngology-ENT Surgery Conference

Hope this email finds you well.

It’s an extreme privilege for us to announce the upcoming “9th European Otolaryngology-ENT Surgery Conference” in Rome, Italy from December 04-05, 2023.

It’s our immense honor to have your presence at ENT conference 2023 which is focused on the theme “Trans disciplinary Advance Research and Clinical Aspects in Ear, Nose & Throat Disorders“.

The two days conference enhances Keynote and Plenary talks, Poster Presentations, Young Research Forum etc., with both academic and industrial scientific sessions.

Benefits:

  • Total accepted abstracts will be published in indexed journals
  • Abstracts will receive a DOI provided by Cross Ref
  • Active Communications and Networking with Experts in the field
  • Best Poster & Young Researcher Award Nominations
  • International Workshops and Symposia on the latest trends
  • Certification by the International Organizing Committee

For more information, kindly follow: ENT Conferences 2023

We are very confident that we will definitely provide you with an unforgettable experience in exploring current opportunities.

Hope you can join us for this event.

Best Regards,
Hailey George | Program Manager
ENT Conference 2023
WhatsApp: +44 1205540157
Email: ent@europeannualconference.com

