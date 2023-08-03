The Rise of Stem Cells Industry in Regenerative Medicine 2023-2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Stem Cells Industry | Forecast 2030

Stem Cells Industry Data Book – Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production, Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells Market

The stem cells industry data book is a combination of the market data from five reports namely, the stem cells market, human embryonic stem cells market, induced pluripotent stem cells production market, mesenchymal stem cells market, and cancer stem cells market. The stem cells market was valued at USD 13.26 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. The induced pluripotent stem cells production market was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2023-2030. The human embryonic stem cells market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2030. The mesenchymal stem cells market was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. Cancer stem cells market was valued at USD 2.59 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023-2030.

Markets Covered Stem Cells Market Size USD 13.26 billion in 2022 11.4% CAGR (2023-2030) Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Size USD 1.10 billion in 2022 10.6% CAGR (2023-2030) Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Size USD 1.36 billion in 2022 9.3% CAGR (2023-2030) Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size USD 3.02 billion in 2022 11.4% CAGR (2023-2030) Cancer Stem Cells Market Size USD 2.59 billion in 2022 12.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Stem Cells Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Growth & Trends

The global human embryonic stem cells market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Application of hESCs as a promising donor source for cellular transplantation therapies is anticipated to bolster progress through to 2025. hESCs technology tends to be useful for tissue engineering in humans due to high histocompatibility between host and graft.

Maintenance of developmental potential for contribution of derivatives of all three germ layers is an important feature of these cells. This ability remains consistent even after clonal derivation or prolonged undifferentiated proliferation, thus pronouncing its accelerated uptake.

In addition, these are capable in expressing high level of alkaline phosphatase, key transcription factors, and telomerase. These factors are found to be of great importance in the maintenance of the inner cellular mass pluripotency.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Growth & Trends

The global induced pluripotent stem cells production market size is estimated to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increase in demand for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in comparison to Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs) has offered a significant drive to the market. Advantages such as no stem cell-related ethical issues, personalized treatment, and flexibility during cell-based research have created a favorable scenario for market growth. In addition, the prevalence of chronic disorders is also driving the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cells production market, as conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and many more can be treated by utilizing iPSCs-mediated therapy. For example, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million people are already living with diabetes in 2021.

The rising research activities during COVID-19 pandemic have positively impacted the market. The pandemic fueled research in many fields as the SARS CoV-2 infection resulted in many diseases in the patients. For instance, in April 2021, researchers from USA stated that up to 25% of COVID-19 patients suffered cardiac dysfunction. Through their research article, they demonstrated the pathogenesis via exposure of iPSCs-derived cardiac cells to SARS CoV-2, and similar alterations were confirmed from human autopsy specimens of the patients. Such insights allow the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as drug or therapy development platforms and their utilization in the management of the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Growth & Trends

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030. The market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. An exponential increase in Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) based research and its implications in the field of regenerative medicine is anticipated to fuel the industry expansion. Moreover, the constantly evolving landscape of cell therapies is also anticipated to propel investments in the mesenchymal stem cells market space; large-scale operational firms are targeting small or emerging players with an operating strategy of acquisition to bolster their market presence.

The strong pipeline of mesenchymal stem cell-based products coupled with emerging applications of mesenchymal stem cells is anticipated to accelerate the industry growth. For instance, in 2022, the U.S.FDA has approved around 19 stem cell therapies for range of life-threatening disorders. Some of these therapies include, BREYANZI of BMS, ALLOCORD, KYMIRAH of Novartis etc. Moreover, a substantial number of companies are exploring the potential of MSCs as therapeutic regime for the management of inflammatory conditions, in turn, boosting market growth.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Growth & Trends

The global cancer stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.

Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published. These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Angel Biotechnology, PromoCell GmbH, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Cellartis AB, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Genea Biocells, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Bioheart Inc., Tigenix, Caladrius Biosciences, Gamida Cell, and many more.

