The International Business Brokers Association and M&A Source recognizes Texas Business Broker

Orlando, FL, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Jeffrey Elder of IBEX Mergers and Acquisition Advisors has been recognized with two prestigious awards: the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) Platinum Chairman’s Circle Award and the M&A Source® Executive Club Award!

IBBA ®, the world’s largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and the M&A Source, recently announced and recognized the recipients of its top performance awards at its 2023 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. “More than 1,800 deal submissions were reviewed for this year’s awards program, making this our largest group of award winners yet,” stated Kylene Golubski, IBBA Executive Director.

“The growth of our awards is a direct indicator of our members’ growing success and the growing awareness that Business Brokers are an essential part of a business ownership transfer. These awards represent hard work, perseverance and excellence in our profession, and these individuals should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Jeffrey Elder responded to the recognition with the following:

“These awards wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my incredible team. Their hard work, expertise, and collaborative spirit have played a pivotal role in our success. I am truly fortunate to work alongside such talented professionals who consistently go above and beyond to provide outstanding service.”

“I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to my clients, whose trust and confidence in my abilities have fueled my passion for this work. Additionally, I extend my gratitude to the mentors and industry experts who have guided and inspired me throughout my career. These awards serve as a reminder of our collective achievements and the impact we have made in the world of mergers and acquisitions. I am committed to continuing to raise the bar, providing exceptional service, and facilitating successful transactions that drive positive outcomes for all parties involved.”

“I would like to thank everyone for being a part of this remarkable journey. Your support means everything to me, and I look forward to sharing more exciting news and milestones with you in the future!”

More information about Jeffrey Elder and IBEX Mergers and Acquisitions Advisors can be found at www.ibexbeyond.com, or by contacting Jeff at jelder@ibectx.com or 512-507-1245.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with over 2,500 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About the M&A Source®

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors.