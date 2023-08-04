Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of MRI Scanners and Accessories Sector in Healthcare

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry | Forecast 2030

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book – Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI Coils & Motion Tracking Systems Market

Grand View Research’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging scanners and accessories industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Markets Covered Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry USD 13.25 billion in 2022 8.2% CAGR (2023-2030) Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size USD 5.26 billion in 2022 7.1% CAGR (2023-2030) MRI Coils Market Size USD 7.99 billion in 2022 8.9% CAGR (2023-2030) MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market Size USD 2.76 million in 2022 20.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

MRI Scanner and Accessories Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global magnetic resonance imaging market size is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques are the factors expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, the growing adoption of less invasive procedures is also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of MRI machines in various clinical applications is also expected to boost the market growth. End-users such as research institutes and universities are frequently studying the efficiency of MRI devices with high field strength such as 7T, 10T, and 10.5T.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Growth & Trends

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size is expected to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to the WHO, neurological disorders are responsible for more than 10% of the worldwide burden of disease, with stroke and dementia being the most common causes of disability and death. This is driving the scope of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils globally. In addition, technological advancements are also playing a key role in growth worldwide.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the industry. The major impact of the pandemic on the imaging diagnostics sector was the disruption of the global supply chain. The manufacturing of MRI coils is a complex process that involves the use of specialized materials and equipment. The pandemic caused disruptions in the availability of these materials and appliances, leading to delays in the production and distribution of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils.

MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global MRI motion tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 12.48 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 20.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased need by radiologists to capture sharp and clear images with reduced artifacts minimized errors, and reduced need for multiple MRI scans, are factors influencing the growth of the industry.

During MRI scans, especially brain scans, the patient’s head must remain still, which often causes discomfort to the patients, resulting in unclear and blurred images. This ultimately prevents the radiologists from effectively analyzing MRI images and forces them to conduct multiple scans. Unnecessary scans cause a great economic burden on the hospital, radiologist, and insurer. Hence, it calls for systems such as motion tracking that saves analysis time, ensure patient comfort, and improve diagnostic capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The high price is one of the most impeding factors for the sales of these systems. The major players are focusing on minimizing the prices for medium-strength MRI systems using various methods. Technological advancements in manufacturing and the high influx of these systems in the market is expected to bring the prices down in the upcoming years.

Some of the recent strategies by major players include:

In February 2022, Siemens Healthineers entered into an agreement with Universal Medical Imaging to promote 5G remote imaging diagnosis in China. This agreement is aimed at building a primary medical ecosystem for 5G remote diagnosis.

In May 2022, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for its new MR 7700 3.0T MR system. In both research and advanced clinical diagnostics, this system is anticipated to offer unequalled performance and precision.

In January 2022, the company & the University Hospital Brandenburg a der Havel signed a 10-year partnership deal of USD 18.75 million for advanced patient care. Under the terms of this agreement, the company will renew and expand the hospital’s diagnostic options through the delivery of advanced technology solutions.

In April 2022, GE Healthcare entered into a partnership with Unilabs, a leading European diagnostic services provider, to provide advanced imaging equipment and digital technology in Portugal. The agreement covers, MRI, CT, ultrasound devices, mammography, and X-ray machines.

In August 2022, GE Healthcare collaborated with Boston Scientific-a global medical device manufacturer-to provide end-to-end innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India.

In April 2021, the company received FDA clearance for its markerless motion tracking system, Tracoline, which is compatible with the scanner of Siemens, GE, and Philips.

