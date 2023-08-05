Bhopal, India, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — RKDF University is renowned for its academic excellence and is ranked among the top universities in the country. It boasts a faculty of experienced experts and a student body from diverse backgrounds. RKDF University is highly regarded for its rigorous academic standards, which are reflected in its strong research outputs and the quality of its graduates.

The students and faculty are also diverse, contributing to a vibrant and engaging learning environment. The chairman of RKDF University- Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal is a leading educationist in the field of engineering and technology. He believes in continuous innovation and development to bring out the best in students. He has been instrumental in the success of the university since its inception.

As a result, he has now announced AI Driven courses for the next academic year. He believes that these courses will help to bridge the gap between traditional classroom teaching and the latest AI-driven technology, allowing students to gain valuable experience in using AI in a real-world setting.

Students will get the chance to use the theoretical information they have learned in the classroom for practical AI applications as a result of this. This will offer them a competitive edge in the job market and assist in preparing them to use AI in a professional context.

By providing students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with AI, they will gain a better understanding of the technology and how to apply it in real-world scenarios. This will give them the confidence and skills to use AI to solve problems in a professional setting, and they will be better equipped to compete for jobs in the AI field.

The courses will leverage the power of cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need for the digital age. The courses will cover topics such as AI, robotics, and data science, and will provide students with the tools they need to remain competitive in the ever-evolving job market.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal has been an inspiring figure to his students. He has always strived to create an environment of learning and growth for his students. He has also been instrumental in providing guidance and support to his students to help them achieve their goals.

He has been an example of excellence and has encouraged his students to be the best versions of themselves. He has been a great mentor who has taught his students the importance of hard work and determination. He continues to be a source of inspiration to his students.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal will keep bringing new things to the table for his students. He emphasizes experiential learning and encourages students to take risks and think out of the box. He strives to make his students become independent and creative thinkers. He believes in the power of knowledge and wants to help his students become empowered and successful individuals.

