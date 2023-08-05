Landmark Exteriors Offers a Comprehensive Range of Services for the Ultimate Home Makeover

Livermore, CA, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Over the years, Landmark Exteriors has been the first choice for homeowners seeking superior quality home improvement services. Thanks to their commitment to delivering comprehensive and seamless solutions, they have earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable services one could ask for.

The family-owned and operated company’s portfolio of services include residential painting, artificial grass installation, and window replacement in Livermore. “We treat the customer’s house like it’s our house, and everything else takes care of itself,” says a spokesperson, “You can count on us to complete the job on time. That’s been the secret of our success.”

Since its inception in 1992, Landmark Exteriors has been known for their customer-centric approach. Their team of qualified experts understand that every project is unique, and they work closely with clients to customize the service to cater to individual requirements.

Their professional house painters in Livermore CA execute a 6-step exterior painting process and utilize only premium quality paints for the best results. They also help clients choose the right color combinations for their homes.

Individuals looking to enhance their property’s curb appeal can opt for artificial grass installation in Livermore. “At Landmark Exteriors, we provide only the top-of-the-line, natural-looking, pet-friendly turf that can be used in many areas around your home, commercial areas, sports grounds, and more. If you are looking for a low-maintenance lawn care solution, our artificial grass will be the right choice for you,” said the spokesperson.

Additionally, the company also provides some of the best vinyl windows for homeowners. Their window replacement services not only upgrade the appearance of a home, but also improve its energy efficiency. Their replacement windows come equipped with a new Low-E3 technology that can reflect heat and cold, which contributes to energy savings.

While their painting and window replacement services come with a free lifetime warranty, their artificial grass installation service is offered with a 16-year warranty policy. Besides these services, the company also supplies custom vinyl plantation shutter in Livermore to enhance a home’s interior.

Micaella, one of the happy clients said, “I am so pleased with Landmark Exteriors’ workmanship! We had our windows replaced and house painted, and we are not only so happy with the end result, but it was a pleasure to work with both window and painting crews! They were friendly, clean and very accommodating! I also have to say it was very nice working with Taylor and Stuart as well! They were nice, helpful and willing to work with us on payments as we thought we would need, luckily, we didn’t! I would highly recommend this company!”

About Company:

Landmark Exteriors is one of the reputable companies offering superior home improvement services including residential painting, artificial grass installation, and window replacement. Visit https://kentpainting.com/

Contact Name: Taylor Falk

Address:

147 A N Livermore Ave

Livermore CA

USA 94550

Phone: +1 (925) 551-8070

###