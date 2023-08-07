The Future of Patient Monitoring Devices Industry 2023-2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry | Forecast 2030

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book – Remote Patient Monitoring, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market

The patient monitoring devices industry databook compiled by Grand View Research is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Markets Covered Patient Monitoring Devices Industry USD 29.1 billion in 2022 10.0% CAGR (2023-2030) Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size USD 4.4 billion in 2022 18.5% CAGR (2023-2030) Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market Size USD 9.2 billion in 2022 9.4% CAGR (2023-2030) Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size USD 3.8 billion in 2022 9.6% CAGR (2023-2030) Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Size USD 11.5 billion in 2022 5.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Access the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Growth & Trends

The global remote patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the remote patient monitoring system. The main drivers for this market are the increasing geriatric population, cost-effective treatment, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. The breakout of COVID-19 has propelled the demand for remote patient monitoring devices and services as healthcare facilities were burdened with COVID-19-infected patients. Key players like Smiths Medical reported that the demand for their home monitoring devices substantially increased during the pandemic.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Growth & Trends

The global multiparameter patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 18.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing health concerns and the resultant requirement to constantly monitor the health parameters of patients, before and after surgery is creating demand for multiparameter patient monitoring systems.

The market growth is also supported by the increasing need for hospital transport, such as intra-hospital or out-of-the-hospital transport. For special examination & therapy, hospitals need intra-hospital transport, which calls for more continuous monitoring of vital signs including blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation by pulse oximetry, heart rate, and electrocardiography.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering incidence rates of hypertension, which is expected to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. The increasing incidences of hypertension have led to rising demand for cost-effective, rapid, and accurate diagnostic solutions. Blood pressure monitors are one of the vital sign monitors of life. The cost-effective and accurate results offered by these indicators are responsible for the rapid expansion of business scale.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated chronic conditions and rising demand for advanced monitoring devices in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Brazil, are the major factors driving the market growth. The availability of monitoring systems at competitive prices and increasing disposable income are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced, integrated vital signs monitoring solutions and the growing trend of using these devices in home healthcare settings & all-time wearable devices for chronic patients will support the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The industry growth is directly associated with the rising investments by manufacturers in the development of cost-effective, innovative products, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The industry is marked by the presence of various industry players. The market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of patient monitoring. In February 2021, Hill-Rom announced that it acquired contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense for USD 30 million. This acquisition can help the company develop next-generation AI-based sensing technologies, specifically for the remote patient care market.

