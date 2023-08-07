Copper and Copper Semis Procurement 2030 – Sourcing and Intelligence

Copper and Copper Semis Procurement Intelligence

This copper and copper semis category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, Asia Pacific led the copper market with a market share of more than 37%, followed by North America and Europe. Increase in end-use industries like automotive and electronics as well as rising per capita income have contributed to the expansion of the copper industry in these regions.

The category is driven by various trends including increasing demand from infrastructure development projects, the growing electrical and electronics industry, increasing supply of scrap copper and the adoption of renewable energy technologies. Spending on new construction is anticipated to increase, which would result in higher demand for copper wire, tube, and other mill products for various uses like plumbing and building wire. The leading participants in the copper market are anticipated to gain from increased infrastructure investment, particularly in developing nations. Peru’s copper mine output is going to expand greatly in Central and South America, while rapid annual production gains are anticipated in nations like Canada, Mexico, and Zambia. The printed circuit board market has grown as a result of the rising demand for electronic devices like tablets, laptops, and phones, which has further fueled the expansion of the copper sector.

This category is a fragmented market due to the presence of numerous small and medium-sized players. The top five players in the market accounted for only 25% of the total market share in 2021. The strategies of mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are helping key players in the category to consolidate their position in the market and increase their market share. For instance,

In May 2023, Glencore announced its intention to acquire the mining assets of Anglo American for $60 billion. This acquisition would make Glencore the world’s largest diversified mining company. The assets acquired would include Anglo American’s copper, iron ore, coal, and nickel assets.

In October 2022, Rio Tinto and Codelco signed a collaboration agreement that would emphasize the combined expertise of the two businesses in the design, building, and operation of underground mines.

In March 2022, Freeport-McMoRan acquired BHP’s copper assets in Chile for $5.3 billion. This acquisition helped Freeport-McMoRan become the world’s largest copper producer, with a 4.3% market share. The assets acquired include the Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, and the Los Bronces mine, the world’s third-largest copper mine. The acquisition also gave Freeport-McMoRan access to BHP’s copper reserves, which are estimated to be 100 million tonnes.

This category is constantly evolving with the development of new technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability. Some of the most promising technologies include hydrometallurgy, bioleaching, direct-to-metal (DTM) printing, additive manufacturing, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Hydrometallurgy uses water to extract copper from ores, while bioleaching uses bacteria for extraction. DTM printing uses 3D printers to create complex components, while additive manufacturing uses 3D printers for intricate designs. Robotics automates tasks like loading and unloading ore, sorting ore, and operating equipment. Additionally, AI improves mining and processing operations by identifying and classifying ore, optimizing schedules, and predicting equipment failures.

The Copper and Copper Semis category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 3% – 5% (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Volume-based pricing

Cost-plus pricing

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Quality Assurance

Supply Capacity and Reliability

Cost Competitiveness

Research and development

Copper and Copper Semis Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

In this category, the price and cost components play a crucial role in determining the overall profitability and competitiveness of the industry. Copper prices are influenced by various factors, including global supply and demand dynamics, macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical events. The cost components involved in the production of copper and copper semi-products encompass factors such as labor costs, energy costs, raw material expenses, transportation costs, and environmental certification costs. These cost components can vary significantly across different regions and can impact the final cost of copper products. Furthermore, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and the cost of capital also contribute to the overall cost structure in this sector.

The best sourcing practices for this category involve a comprehensive approach that ensures efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. This includes conducting a thorough supplier analysis, engaging in strategic partnerships, considering global suppliers, employing responsible sourcing practices, implementing risk management strategies, continuously monitoring and evaluating suppliers’ performance. Conducting a thorough supplier analysis helps in identifying reputable suppliers with a strong track record of delivering high-quality copper. Strategic partnerships ensure stable supply chains, better pricing, and delivery terms. Employing responsible sourcing practices ensures ethical and sustainable mining and production. Implementing risk management strategies helps in mitigating market uncertainties and diversifies supply bases. Continuously monitoring and evaluating suppliers’ performance helps organizations to meet expectations and adhere to agreed-upon standards, identifying potential issues for corrective action in the early stages.

List of Key Suppliers

Codelco, Glencore

BHP Group Limited

Anglo American Plc

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

Antofagasta Plc

Rio Tinto Group

Aurubis AG

