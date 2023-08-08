Anshul Verma, President Cynoteck, Set to Make Waves at Dreamforce 2023

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting and implementation services, is proud to announce the participation of Mr. Anshul Verma, the company’s esteemed President and Global Salesforce Practice Head, in the highly anticipated Dreamforce event scheduled from September 12 to 14, 2023, at the iconic city of San Francisco.

Dreamforce, the annual global event hosted by Salesforce, brings together thousands of industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from across the globe for an unparalleled experience of networking, learning, and exploring cutting-edge technologies.

As a seasoned leader in the Salesforce domain, Anshul Verma’s presence at Dreamforce 2023 promises to be a catalyst for inspiring industry-wide advancements and transformative insights. With over a decade of expertise in Salesforce consulting and a track record of successfully delivering innovative solutions to a diverse clientele, Mr. Verma has earned a reputation for driving digital transformation and empowering businesses with Salesforce’s powerful suite of cloud-based technologies.

During Dreamforce 2023, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Anshul Verma during his keynotes and interactive sessions, where he will share his deep insights into leveraging Salesforce’s capabilities to foster sustainable growth, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiency across enterprises of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to have Anshul Verma represent Cynoteck at Dreamforce 2023,” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck. “His presence at this prestigious event underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of Salesforce innovation and enabling our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.“

About Cynoteck:

Cynoteck is a global provider of comprehensive Salesforce solutions, including consulting, implementation, integration, and support services. With a team of certified Salesforce professionals and a customer-centric approach, Cynoteck helps businesses optimize their Salesforce investment, streamline processes, and achieve digital excellence.