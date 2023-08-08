HDTV Supply and Quantum Join Forces in a Dynamic Partnership to Redefine Storage and Data Management Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a trailblazer in advanced audio and video distribution solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Quantum, a global leader in data storage and management solutions. This strategic collaboration ushers in a new era of possibilities for seamlessly integrating cutting-edge storage technology into the world of multimedia and beyond.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Quantum is set to redefine the landscape of storage and data management solutions, promising customers an unmatched range of innovative products tailored to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses, content creators, and institutions.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Expanded Product Offering: Through this partnership, HDTV Supply gains access to Quantum’s comprehensive range of storage and data management solutions. This expanded product portfolio will empower customers to harness the power of state-of-the-art storage technology for their audio, video, and data management needs.

2. Cutting-Edge Storage Technology: Quantum’s expertise in data storage aligns seamlessly with HDTV Supply’s commitment to providing advanced and reliable distribution solutions, ensuring that customers have access to the latest in storage technology.

3. Versatile Applications: The combined strengths of HDTV Supply and Quantum will provide customers with versatile storage solutions suitable for a wide range of applications, from video production and content creation to enterprise data management.

4. Customer-Centric Approach: Both companies share a strong dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation, ensuring that the partnership delivers storage and data management solutions that exceed expectations.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Quantum,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers. By integrating Quantum’s innovative storage technology into our offerings, we aim to provide a holistic solution for modern multimedia and data management needs.”

“Our partnership with HDTV Supply marks a pivotal moment in Quantum’s journey,” said a spokesperson at Quantum. “We are excited to combine our expertise with HDTV Supply’s industry leadership to bring unparalleled storage and data management solutions to the market. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses and content creators with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape.”

Customers can now explore Quantum’s range of storage and data management solutions, including high-performance storage arrays, data protection solutions, and content workflow management, available on the HDTV Supply platform. This partnership sets the stage for a new era of seamless and advanced storage and data management, transforming the way businesses handle their multimedia assets.

To purchase Quantum products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/quantum-products.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/quantum-products.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com