Vaibhav Gupta Joins Cynoteck Technology Solutions as Chief Sales Officer

Dehradun, India, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Gupta as its Chief Sales Officer. With over 15 years of extensive experience in sales and marketing, Mr. Gupta brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at Cynoteck.

Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a leading CRM consulting, Salesforce, and software development company, operates across multiple locations, serving clients globally with comprehensive CRM solutions and cutting-edge software development services.

In his new role, Mr. Gupta will be responsible for leading Cynoteck’s global sales and marketing strategy, as well as expanding the company’s customer base and partner network. He will also oversee the development and execution of innovative solutions catering to various industry verticals, including healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing.

Throughout his career, Mr. Gupta has consistently delivered exceptional results in sales and marketing roles across different geographies and domains. His previous work experience includes successful tenures at esteemed organizations like L’Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, Altura Consulting, and In2IT EBS, where he led teams to achieve high growth and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Gupta holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Institute of Productivity & Management, where he demonstrated exceptional academic excellence.

Cynoteck’s CEO and founder, Mr. Udit Handa, warmly welcomed Mr. Gupta to the company and expressed his excitement about the valuable addition to the leadership team. Mr. Handa stated, “We are delighted to have Vaibhav on board as our Chief Sales Officer. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in sales and marketing, as well as a deep understanding of the CRM & ERP landscape. He will be instrumental in driving our growth and expansion plans in the global market. We look forward to working with him and achieving new milestones together.”

Mr. Gupta himself expressed his enthusiasm about joining Cynoteck and embarking on this new journey. “I am thrilled to be part of Cynoteck’s journey of transforming businesses with CRM, Salesforce, and software development solutions. Cynoteck has a talented team of professionals, a strong portfolio of services and products, and a loyal customer base. I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to take Cynoteck to the next level of success.”

The entire team at Cynoteck Technology Solutions extends a warm welcome to Mr. Vaibhav Gupta and looks forward to working together to achieve greater heights of success and excellence in the CRM and software development industry.